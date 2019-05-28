Charlotte rapper DaBaby video shows heckler with pants down, bloodied nose in store

Charlotte rapper DaBaby posts a fight he got into at SouthPark Mall A man records a video of himself taunting DaBaby. The two men then get into a fight that ends with the first man bleeding on the ground with his pants off. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man records a video of himself taunting DaBaby. The two men then get into a fight that ends with the first man bleeding on the ground with his pants off.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is in the news again after posting three videos in which a man who was apparently taunting him in a store last weekend is beaten to the floor.

“I’m the truth!” DaBaby yells at the man, followed by an expletive, after the man is shown on the ground in his underwear, his pants down to his ankles and his nose bloodied. ”Quit playin’ with me, boy. Pick your pants up, (Expletive).”





DaBaby does not say on social media where he encountered the heckler. It is not clear in the video who knocked the heckler to the ground.

The man who was beaten, however, also posted a video on Instagram, in which he says it happened at the Louis Vuitton store at SouthPark mall in Charlotte. The store’s operations manager told The Charlotte Observer that the store would not comment about the incident.

In a followup video, DaBaby posted a clip from his music video, “Suge,” where DaBaby, dressed as Suge Knight, slaps a man to the ground.

“Suge” has gone gold, with more than a half-million units sold.

DaBaby’s Instagram post of the incident had 1.4 million likes and 150,000 comments by Tuesday.





“Did wat u was supposed to do,” celebrity rapper Yella Beezy wrote.





“That’s what he get!” comedian B. Simone agreed.

“Best video on the internet this month,” posted a non-celebrity DaBaby fan with the handle therealtarzann.

In late March, Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed their case against DaBaby in connection with a fatal shooting in a Huntersville Walmart, The Charlotte Observer reported.