Charlotte rapper DaBaby has 3 words for all young people before Tuesday’s election

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is scheduled to appear at polling precincts across Charlotte on Election Day as part of an effort to get more young North Carolinians to vote.

Vote Baby Vote is the name of the campaign, which kicks off with a party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at West Charlotte High School and will include a statewide get-out-the-vote bus tour.

DaBaby is the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated, Billboard Hot 100 rapper whose real name is Jonathan Kirk.

The rapper is partnering with #NoCap2020, a nonprofit organization on a nonpartisan campaign to coax more voters under the age of 40 to cast ballots.

DaBaby won’t be at Saturday’s party; instead, his mascot, Lil’ Buddy, will entertain the crowd, organizers told The Charlotte Observer. The event also will include a food truck, live music and swag. The rapper also won’t be on the statewide bus tour, organizers said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DaBaby will be the star attraction at a Charlotte Election Day initiative called The Poll Pull-Up. He’ll appear at polling locations throughout the city with radio and television host Ally Lynn.

“This isn’t my first time voting, but after seeing everything that’s happened across the world, in our communities — it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown,” DaBaby said in a statement Friday announcing the Vote Baby Vote initiative.

Having DaBaby aboard the campaign “is huge for Charlotte,” #NoCap2020 Director Jonah Vincent said in the announcement.

“If there were ever a moment when young Black folks needed to vote and get engaged, this is that moment,” Vincent said. “We need to have our voices heard, right now.

“With DaBaby’s roots in our state, we have an opportunity to empower young people to action like never before,” he said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER