DaBaby shrugs at latest Grammy nominations. Here’s the Charlotte reason why.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby shrugged off his latest Grammy Award nominations, posting on Instagram late Tuesday how he’d come from nothing so “I already won.”

The star whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk was born in Cleveland but raised in Charlotte.

DaBaby, who used an expletive for the word “nothing,” received immediate accolades for his nominations from the likes of fellow Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion. She posted three heart emojis to DaBaby on Instagram.

Although he was nominated last year as well, DaBaby has never won a Grammy.

But the 28-year-old rap star certainly put himself in position again to win one at the 2021 Grammy Awards in January, with the four nominations he received this week.

DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch was nominated for Record of the Year, along with Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and hits by Black Pumas, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

“Rockstar” also was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

And DaBaby’s “Bop” was nominated for Best Rap Performance.

Last year, DaBaby was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Suge,” the triple-platinum-selling song he released with a video filmed in a west Charlotte neighborhood.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air Jan. 31 on CBS.

