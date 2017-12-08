The title character in "Diane," played by a wonderful Mary Kay Place, spends most of her time tending to the needs of others, a job that requires generosity, compassion, stamina – and a fair amount of driving. We go on some of those drives with her. The picture will quickly dissolve to a snow-lined road or highway before whisking her to her destination, whether it's a house alive with the chatter of lifelong friends and family or a hospital room where a cousin who means everything to her is slowly expiring from cancer.