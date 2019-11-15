19th-century female ruler deserves better biopic than ‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi’

“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” takes us to the 19th century, when India was a British colony and British rule was enforced by the British East India Company, a military and trade organization that promoted British trading interests in Asia.

In 1857, the East India Company sent its troops across the land to overthrow local rulers and bring formerly independent states under greater British control. But Rani Lakshmibai (Devika Bhise) – also called the Rani of Jhansi – female warrior-hero and ruler of the independent state of Jhansi, led her people to rise up and fight for freedom.

“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” sets out to tell the true story of the remarkable Rani of Jhansi, a heroine whose story resonates with anyone seeking role models of female empowerment. This bland and slow-moving movie doesn’t do her justice.

Rani’s early life is summarized in a fast sequence of scenes showing her marriage at age 15, and the birth and death of her son. As time passes, she becomes ruler of her people. Tensions rise between the Indian people and the East India Company, which is sending troops to depose regional leaders like Rani. Queen Victoria’s (Jodhi May) advisors – especially Lord Palmerston (Derek Jacobi, “Murder on the Orient Express”) – warn that brutal violence might be needed to quell the Indian uprisings.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The narrative bounces around in time from superfluous flashbacks to the present as Rani trains an all-female army and becomes a powerful symbol of the resistance. She becomes close to Major Robert Ellis (Ben Lamb, Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”), a translator for the British who is sympathetic to the Indians’ desire for freedom. This viewpoint causes Ellis’ superior officer, Sir Hugh Rose (Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”), to doubt Ellis’ loyalties. Everett’s extremely fluffy sideburns are wonderful to behold.

The film moves slowly through talk-heavy scenes. The battle scenes – when they finally arrive – a reason to wake up and pay attention. Other than doing some flashy swordplay, it isn’t clear why Rani is regarded as an excellent general. Devika Bhise embodies Rani’s determination and ferocity, but her performance isn’t enough to overcome the mediocre script.

“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” squandered a chance to make a rousing period drama about a little-known female ruler who deserves to be remembered. Let’s hope the next movie about her gets it right.