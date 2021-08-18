After several tries at rescheduling, Garth Brooks has canceled Charlotte stadium show

Garth Brooks takes the stage at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021. More than 74,500 tickets were sold - a record for an Arrowhead concert. syang@kcstar.com

Garth Brooks tried, and tried, and tried, and tried, but on Wednesday afternoon, the country music star decided it was time to give up, for now: Due to renewed COVID concerns, Brooks announced that he is canceling the show he had planned to bring to Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 25.

The Charlotte show is among five that the country-music star said he was canceling.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a press release. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

Previously, Brooks had rescheduled his Bank of America Stadium concert four times, each time due to the pandemic.

Pre-COVID, the country-music megastar made huge news when it was first revealed that his “Stadium Tour” would be coming to Charlotte, with an original date of May 2, 2020. Like other artists, he rescheduled as the pandemic set in. But unlike other artists — who pushed to 2021 or shelved tours indefinitely — Brooks kept trying to anticipate a relatively rapid return to big shows, without success.

He first pushed to June 13, but that proved way too soon. He tried Oct. 10, and that didn’t work out either, so he postponed again to April 10, before the fourth postponement pushed it to Sept. 25.

No other major show had tried as hard to stay on the calendar.

Brooks was last in the Carolinas in November 2016, when he played three shows at Greenville, S.C.’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena as part of “The Garth Brooks World Tour.”

That tour smashed records previously held by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and himself, and included 390 concerts in 79 cities, with 6.3 million tickets sold — making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Meanwhile, Brooks hasn’t been to Charlotte since he played a pair of sold-out shows (attended by 48,000-plus) on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998 — during the decade in which he cranked out a slew of No. 1 hits, from “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance” to “Two Piña Coladas” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.