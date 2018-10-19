Funeral plans announced for NC trooper who was fatally shot during a traffic stop

Funeral plans were announced Friday for a North Carolina trooper who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Columbus County.

Kevin K. Conner, an 11-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol, was shot and killed early Wednesday just south of the town of Whiteville in eastern North Carolina. The suspect, 20-year-old Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis of Chadbourn, was charged with first-degree murder, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

Conner, 38, was married and had two children, ages 5 and 11, according to his obituary.

Services are scheduled for Sunday at South Columbus High School, 40 Stallion Drive in Tabor City, according to a State Highway Patrol news release Friday.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Anyone wishing to attend should follow message boards on U.S. 701 at the school for parking.

“Conner’s body is scheduled to arrive by the North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit” at about noon at the school’s auditorium, the patrol’s news release said.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in the auditorium, followed immediately by the funeral service, also in the auditorium.

“Availability is on a first come basis with the exception of reserved seating for family, first responders and special invited guests,” according to the patrol’s news release.

An outdoor ceremony is scheduled beside the auditorium in place of a public graveside memorial, the patrol said. A private graveside memorial service for family and close friends only will follow the funeral.