State trooper shot and killed during traffic stop in eastern NC. Suspect in custody.

A North Carolina State Trooper was shot and killed early Wednesday, south of the Columbus County town of Whiteville, according to First Sgt. Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol.
TV station WECT identified the trooper as Kevin Conner, but the NC Highway Patrol has not confirmed his identity.
The shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m., during a traffic stop on US 701 near Sellers Town Road, Baker said in a press release. The trooper was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive, Baker said.
“Authorities were able to locate the suspect and place him in custody after an extensive search of the surrounding area,” said Baker in the release.
The Highway Patrol sent out a tweet shortly after 7 a.m. noting the state’s law enforcement divisions “are mourning the loss of one of its troopers.”
TV station WWAY is reporting the suspect was caught about 4 a.m. in Columbus County’s Flair Bluff community, which is about two hours south of Raleigh.
This is the second time a state trooper has been killed in the line of duty this year.
On May 21, Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard, 24, died when his patrol car struck a bridge support and caught fire on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County, The Charlotte Observer reported. Troopers were chasing a BMW that drove through a checkpoint, officials said.
Bullard had been with the department three years, assigned to Surry County, according to information released by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
A suspect in the car chase, Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin, was captured and is charged with murder, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Comments