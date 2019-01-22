City Council approves rezoning petition for South End development

Charlotte City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved rezoning for a major development in South End as the neighborhood’s density rises with its rapid growth.
The project, developed by Charlotte-based Spectrum Companies, would add two nine-story office buildings, retail and a 200-room boutique hotel atop a parking garage to a neighborhood teeming with development.
The 5-acre site on the corner of South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard will also have a pedestrian plaza and event space.
It’s one of several South End developments trying to change the landscape of the community by increasing density and providing open space. Beacon Partners’ nearby RailYard development is underway, and Dimensional Fund Advisors is building a headquarters on a former Common Market location.
Spectrum has said the project will fit with the South End Vision Plan, which the city council adopted in June 2018.
The plan outlines a series of goals that include creating more public spaces, higher density buildings, and pedestrian- and bike-friendly streets. In 2017, more than 3,500 housing units were under construction or had been recently built, according to the plan.
Spectrum was also behind Kimpton Tryon Park, a luxury hotel in uptown that opened to guests in 2017. The company is partnering with Invesco Real Estate for the South End project.
