Here’s our first look at new buildings headed to South End’s skyline

Renderings of a pair of midrise towers coming to South End give a glimpse of the office, hotel and retail spaces headed for the growing skyline near uptown.

Charlotte-based Spectrum Companies is partnering with Invesco Real Estate to develop the project at the corner of South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard, company officials said Thursday.

Each of the two office buildings will be nine stories tall, similar to Beacon Partner’s RailYard development and Dimensional Fund Advisors building where Common Market once stood.

“Plans for the two 220,000-square-foot office buildings include a flared design that maximizes skyline views, and private terraces overlooking the urban plaza, street-level retail and uptown city lights,” according to a news release.

The project will also include a 200-room boutique hotel on top of a parking garage. The brand of the hotel was not announced.

The project is on 5 acres near from the Midnight Diner restaurant.