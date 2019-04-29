A fan’s guide to the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club teeing up for a week of golf The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC is teeing up for a week of golf with the Wells Fargo Championship. Nine of the worlds top golfers will be competing including Tiger Woods. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC is teeing up for a week of golf with the Wells Fargo Championship. Nine of the worlds top golfers will be competing including Tiger Woods.

WHAT’S NEW

Patriot’s Outpost: Retired or active military and their families can enjoy light snacks and beverages near the 15th tee.





Video board: 1,000 square-foot next to lake near 14th green will broadcast live action.





Autographs: Albemarle Autograph Alley is a large, dedicated area for kids to get player autographs after their rounds. It islocated near the scoring area and first tee.





TICKETS

Tickets are available throughout the week. Information: wellsfargochampionship.com. Tickets will also be available at the Will Call location at Quail Hollow Club.

GETTING THERE

Parking, shuttles: There is no parking at Quail Hollow Club. Authorized tournament parking through Friday is from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Carowinds. Authorized tournament parking Saturday and Sunday is from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at Ballantyne Corporate Park off Johnston Road (Exit 61 on Interstate 485) and in the SouthPark area off Barclay Downs Drive.

A free uptown Charlotte shuttle service will run (5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) from the Charlotte Convention Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard entrance. Parking will be available in surrounding lots.

Uber riders can be dropped off and picked up at a designated lot on Glen Eagles Road, within walking distance of the golf course.

Handicapped parking is at at Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Rd., Monday through Friday, and at Quail Hollow Middle School, 2901 Smithfield Church Road, Saturday and Sunday.

CATS Lynx: Riders of the light-rail line can take a free shuttle from the Sharon Road West station (5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.). There is no tournament parking there. Only fans with tournament tickets and Lynx tickets from stations other than Sharon Road West will be allowed on the tournament shuttle.

Bicycles: Bike racks are in the gravel parking lot across from the main entrance of the club, with a separate pedestrian entrance for fans who ride their bikes or walk to the tournament.

CELLPHONE POLICY

Cellphones are allowed. However, the following rules apply:

▪ Fans are allowed to text in all areas and take video and photos all week, however live-streaming and real-time coverage is prohibited.

▪ Fans are asked not to interfere with players, caddies or the media and must keep their devices on silent at all times.

▪ Calls will be permitted only in designated cellphone areas. See course map for approved areas. A cellphone charging center is near the first tee.

WHAT YOU CAN’T BRING

The tournament does not allow:

▪ Cameras

▪ Coolers

▪ Weapons

▪ Radios, televisions

▪ Opaque bags larger than 6-by-6-by-6 inches, including backpacks

▪ Clear tote bags

▪ Chair bags (chairs are allowed, bags are not)

▪ Lawn or oversize chairs

▪ Pets (except for service animals)

▪ Video cameras

▪ Computers or laptops

▪ Whistles, horns, noise makes

▪ Signs, banners, poles or rods

▪ Alcoholic beverages entering or leaving the tournament

▪ Food or beverages entering or leaving the tournament.

▪ Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers (except for medical or infant needs)

▪ Fireworks or laser pointers

▪ Illegal substances

Tony Finau signs an autograph for Nolan Bates at the Pro-am for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Course on May 2, 2018. (photo by Khadejeh Nikouyeh) Observer file photo

AUTOGRAPHS

Players will not sign autographs until finishing play and only in designated areas.

WILL CALL

▪ The main will-call area for tickets is at Symphony Park, behind SouthPark mall, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Tickets will also be available at two Will Call locations at Quail Hollow Club, the main bus dropoff and the Pedestrian Gate.

CHARGING STATIONS

Mobile charging stations will be available at the Customer Lounge at the No. 1 tee, the No. 3 tee, the Fan Experience at the No. 9 green, the 16th fairway, the Green Mile Village and the All American Pub.

MUSIC

The band 20 Ride will play at Quail Hollow after play ends Saturday. Specialty drinks will also be available in honor of the Kentucky Derby running that day.

FOR THE KIDS

▪ The Kids Village will feature three of the tournament’s primary charitable sponsors – Levine Children’s Hospital, The First Tee of Greater Charlotte and Teach For America — at Champions Park near the 10th fairway. Each organization will have educational-based games and activities.

▪ Families can pick up brightly colored wristbands labeled “Wells Fargo Championship-Safe-Tee Kid” at the Guest Services/Information tent located at the main entrance near the bus shuttle. Each wristband is a reminder for children to contact a tournament ambassador should they be separated from their parents.

▪ A fenced-in area located near the driving range allows kids 12-and-under to watch players warm up before they tee off and practice after they finish playing.

FOOD AND DRINK

This year’s new menu item is Champion Chips, homemade potato chips with pimento cheese dip. Up to seven local food trucks will be available at the Green Mile Village. The William Hill Estates wine bar returns, this time at the 17th green. All American Pub and Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge will have their locations in the newly named QC Village behind the 17th green and near the No. 10 green.

Staff report