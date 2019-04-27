Charlotte’s Wells Fargo Championship: 5 story lines to follow

Phil Mickelson, lining up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, hasn't won at Quail Hollow. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Wells Fargo Championship is upon us, and although there’s one significant absence in the field, plenty of star power remains for one of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious and high-profile events.

Here are five story lines to follow during the tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club:

Who’s here, who’s not

Yes, the tournament lost some juice when Masters champion and former Wells Fargo champ Tiger Woods opted out.

Woods’ decision was somewhat surprising: It means he will likely will not have played since Augusta when he tees it up in mid-May at Bethpage Black for the PGA Championship. Woods could play next week at the Byron Nelson, but he typically sits out the week before a major.

Without Woods, the Wells Fargo’s 156-player field includes 10 of the world’s top 25 players, including No. 2 Justin Rose, No. 4 Rory McIlroy, No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 10 Rickie Fowler, No. 13 Paul Casey, No. 14 Jason Day, No. 19 Patrick Reed and No. 20 Webb Simpson, No. 23 Phil Mickelson and No. 24 Gary Woodland.

Other top players who seldom or never play in Charlotte — including Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson — are also taking this week off.

The champ

Day won last year’s tournament by 2 strokes over Aaron Wise. He had to earn it, too, scrambling on Sunday, and making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, two-thirds of Quail Hollow’s infamous “Green Mile” finishing stretch.

Day has continued to battle back problems, and received treatment during the first round of the Masters, where he finished tied for fifth. Day has played well this season, with two other top 5s (Pebble Beach and Farmers Insurance).

Phil’s quest

No player has been as publicly supportive of the Wells Fargo tournament or effusive in his praise of Quail Hollow as Mickelson (although he’s also offered some constructive criticism of the course, too). He also holds the tournament record for most top-10 finishes (10) and consecutive 36-hole cuts made (15).

The problem for Mickelson, however, is that he’s never won at Quail. So although there will be plenty of attention thrown his way in June when he tries again to win the U.S. Open for the first time, another somewhat smaller hole in his resume is in Charlotte.

Home boys

Don’t forget the local guys, who include Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Johnson Wagner and Davis Love III.

Simpson (Raleigh born, Wake Forest-educated, Charlotte resident) was a factor at the Masters (tying for fifth) and remember, he won the Players Championship in 2018.

Gastonia’s Varner tied for 10th at Phoenix.

Wagner, a Quail Hollow member, tied for second at the Puerto Rico Open in February.

Love, 55 and a Charlotte native, showed he can still play with the young guys, finishing 10th in Hawaii’s Sony Open in January.

2 for the future — or now

Two of the best young golfers on Tour will play in Charlotte.

Cameron Champ, known for his prodigious length, won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., last October. Only 23, Champ ranks first on Tour in driving distance (314.8 yards), sixth in birdie average (4.66) and ninth in greens in regulation percentage (71.97).

Champ has struggled over his past four tournaments, however, missing three cuts and withdrawing from the Players.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im won the Web.com Tour title last season and already has top-5 finishes at Valspar (tie fourth), Bay Hill (tie third) and Safeway (tie fourth).



