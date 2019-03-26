Pet dogs launch after raccoon in south Charlotte yard. It was rabid, officials say

Two pet dogs killed a rabid raccoon in a south Charlotte yard, prompting a neighborhood alert by Mecklenburg County animal control officials on Tuesday night.

The yard is on Larkfield Lane, off Old Pineville Road.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

The dogs attacked the raccoon at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division. The dogs were current on their rabies shots, officials said.

A skunk and another raccoon have also tested positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County this year, officials said.

In 2018, 14 positive rabies cases were reported in the county, animal control officials said in Tuesday’s release.

SHARE COPY LINK An aggressive, rabid coyote attacks John Schroter's car in Huntersville. The Huntersville Police Department later tracked and killed the coyote.