Pet dogs launch after raccoon in south Charlotte yard. It was rabid, officials say

By Joe Marusak

March 26, 2019 08:20 PM

What to do if you think you were bitten by a rabid animal

Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a bite from a possible rabid animal. The video is an except from a video
Two pet dogs killed a rabid raccoon in a south Charlotte yard, prompting a neighborhood alert by Mecklenburg County animal control officials on Tuesday night.

The yard is on Larkfield Lane, off Old Pineville Road.

The dogs attacked the raccoon at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division. The dogs were current on their rabies shots, officials said.

A skunk and another raccoon have also tested positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County this year, officials said.

In 2018, 14 positive rabies cases were reported in the county, animal control officials said in Tuesday’s release.

