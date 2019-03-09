Local

Crazed raccoon viciously attacks family’s cat, prompting countywide alert

By Joe Marusak

March 09, 2019 05:07 PM

What to do if you think you were bitten by a rabid animal

Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a bite from a possible rabid animal. The video is an except from a video
By
Up Next
Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a bite from a possible rabid animal. The video is an except from a video
By

Mecklenburg County animal control officials issued a countywide alert after a rabid raccoon viciously attacked a family’s cat in their yard east of Mint Hill and Interstate 485.

Wednesday’s incident prompted an appeal Friday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control division to make sure pets are current on their rabies vaccine.

The cat that was attacked by the raccoon in the family’s yard on Alexis Drive was current on its rabies vaccine. Its injuries, however, were too severe for it to survive and it was “humanely euthanized,” Animal Care & Control officials said in a news release.

raccoon
A baby raccoon can be cute, but they are wild animals that can carry rabies.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Animal Care & Control officials have not divulged who killed the raccoon or how, but said in the release that the critter tested positive for the potentially fatal disease.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department also sent an alert on Friday night to residents of the Alexis Drive neighborhood.

North Carolina’s rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age,” according to the Animal Care & Control news release.

People infected with rabies “exhibit signs of hyperactivity, excitable behavior, hydrophobia (fear of water) and sometimes aerophobia (fear of drafts or of fresh air),” according to the World Health Organization. “Death occurs after a few days due to cardio-respiratory arrest.”

The Animal Care & Control division said in its news release that Mecklenburg County pets can be inoculated against rabies at a free clinic from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the group’s 8315 Byrum Drive shelter. The clinic also offers $10 microchips and free pet I.D. tags.

Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

local

local

local

Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do