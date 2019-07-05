Fireworks container fire July 4 near Carowinds ruled arson, York County officials say

Fireworks explode at SC store after fire ignites them A fireworks storage unit caught fire and ignited fireworks at a store in Ft. Mill S.C. Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fireworks storage unit caught fire and ignited fireworks at a store in Ft. Mill S.C. Thursday morning, July 4, 2019.

A fire that ignited fireworks in containers outside a York County store near Carowinds on July 4 has been ruled an arson, officials said.

“We have ruled it an arson and will be investigating what happened,” said Charles Williamson, York County deputy fire marshal.

Williamson declined to release details from the evidence and investigation that show why authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are still looking at the fire,” Williamson said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies also are involved in the investigation, Williamson said.

Firefighters and other emergency officials were called around 5:45 a.m. to the fireworks storage containers near Davey Jones Fireworks along Carowinds Boulevard, just off Interstate 77. The road was temporarily shut down.

Some fireworks were exploding as Flint Hill Fire Department firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The fire was out by around 7 a.m. Thursday, but York County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators worked the scene through the holiday.

York County deputies posted photos Thursday that showed multiple fireworks storage trailers gutted by the fire. The bright red and yellow store itself was not part of the fire, investigators said.

