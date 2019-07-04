Morning sky ablaze in South Carolina town as fireworks containers burn on July 4th

Residents of one South Carolina town got an early and unscheduled fireworks show on the Fourth of July after multiple fireworks storage containers went up in flames just after dawn.

It happened off U.S. 21 in the York County town of Fort Mill, and the rockets’ red glare was most definitely accompanied by the sound of bombs bursting in air.

The storage containers were outside Davey Jones Fireworks, and the effort to douse the flames forced the York County Sheriff’s Office to close busy Carowinds Boulevard from Highway 51 to the Interstate 77 exit ramp.

Roads were reopened shortly after 7 a.m., officials said in a tweet.

A short video tweeted by the York County Sheriff’s Office showed firefighters working to douse the fire as rockets exploded all around them, and sparklers shot into the air. Other videos posted on social media by witnesses showed firefighters ducking to dodge fireworks as they shot into the air and flew across this highway.

Thick white smoke accompanied the explosions, covering the ground like a thick fog, videos shows.

The department also posted photos that showed multiple fireworks storage trailers were gutted by the fire. The bright red and yellow store itself was not part of the fire, investigators said.

Investigators have not yet said what might have caused the blaze.

Davey Jones Fireworks bills itself as a “massive fireworks superstore.”

“We have Artillery Shells, Assortments, Firecrackers/Salutes, Fountains, Multi Shots, Heavy Weight Multi Shots, Novelties, Roman Candles, and more,” says the website.

