Acosta resigns as Trump’s labor secretary two days after defending Epstein plea deal

Alex Acosta, the U.S. Secretary of Labor in the Trump administration, said Friday he is resigning, six days after accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and charged in New York. The resignation of the former top prosecutor in South Florida came a dozen years after his decision to forge a lenient plea deal in a sex crime case against Epstein in Florida.

President Donald Trump came out with Acosta at the White House at 9:34 a.m. and said Acosta called him that morning to say he’s resigning. Though Acosta spent nearly an hour Wednesday defending his handling of Epstein’s South Florida case in 2007 and 2008, Trump said the decision to resign was Acosta’s.

“I want to thank Alex Acosta. He was a great, great secretary,” Trump said before shaking Acosta’s hand. “I think he did a very good job [Wednesday]. Under a lot of pressure, he did a fantastic job.”

Trump said Acosta’s deputy, Patrick Pizzella, will take over as acting secretary.

“Alex called me this morning, and I said to him, ‘’Well, we have the press right out here,’ ” Trump said. “This was him, not me.”

The resignation followed a series of articles in the Miami Herald, Perversion of Justice, that outlined Acosta’s role in the Epstein case — and especially his acquiescence to a demand by the hedge fund manager’s legal team to keep the resolution of the case secret from the three dozen underage victims the Federal Bureau of Investigation had identified.

This past Saturday, Epstein was arrested as he arrived at New Jersey’s Teterboro airport on his private plane.





Additional possible victims have also begun to come forward.

Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represents some of Epstein’s accusers, said the resignation Friday does not answer all of the questions that he and his clients have for the former prosecutor.

“We want to sit down with him and have him talk to us and explain why he did what he did,” Edwards said, adding “what we really want to know is if there was somebody above him that ordered that victims not be notified. Was there someone else involved in scuttling the case?”

Acosta, the Miami-raised son of Cuban immigrants graduated from Harvard law, rose to lead the Department of Justice’s civil rights division under President George W. Bush and served as the top federal prosecutor in South Florida. He became dean of Florida International University’s law school before his ascension in 2017 to U.S. Secretary of Labor.





But of all the things he accomplished, Acosta now may be remembered most for what he failed to do.

Acosta was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida during the mid-2000s when police learned of accusations that Epstein lured underage girls to his Palm Beach mansion and paid them to engage in nude massages and sex acts. Police, concerned that Epstein was going to be let off lightly by state prosecutors, went to the FBI. But Acosta’s office ultimately allowed Epstein to plead to lesser state charges and granted him and co-conspirators immunity in exchange for victims’ restitution and his registration as a sex offender.

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific,” Acosta recently tweeted, as he defended the 2007 non-prosecution agreement that ended a federal investigation in South Florida and allowed the billionaire to serve just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail on charges of soliciting prostitution involving a minor.





“With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator. Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

Before the Miami Herald published its Perversion of Justice series in November, highlighting Acosta’s role in negotiating an initially secret plea deal that has now been deemed illegal by a federal judge in Miami, Acosta had drawn little criticism while a member of Trump’s Cabinet.

The Epstein controversy, though, changed that, as members of Congress began demanding that he resign. Over the last week, even as Acosta argued that he’d successfully forced Epstein to register as a sex offender and pay damages to dozens of girls, at least two congressional committees called on him to appear before them to explain Epstein’s plea deal.

“Good riddance,” Miami Congresswoman Donna Shalala said when asked about Acosta’s resignation. “It’s about time. What he did was unacceptable as a law enforcement official and his explanation was ludicrous. And so I say good riddance.”

U. S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Miami, said it was clear Acosta had to resign once a Miami judge ruled in February that his office had violated a federal law protecting victims’ rights when it kept Epstein’s plea deal secret from his accusers. “It was inconceivable that he continued in his post, such a high level post, when as U.S. attorney he failed to follow the rules.”

Mucarsel-Powell credited Acosta’s resignation to a change in American culture.

“There’s a lot of arrogance around the men surrounding the president and his appointees,” she said. “They think they can get away with it but we are still living in the United States of America where no one is above the law and the pressure was such that he realized that he was not going to be able to remain in that position.”

It was only Tuesday that Trump seemed to back Acosta, giving him credit for the humming economy and praising him as an “excellent secretary of labor.” Acosta, the only Hispanic member of Trump’s Cabinet, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a 60 to 38 vote in April of 2017 after Trump’s first nominee dropped out.

Trump’s chief of staff also praised Acosta Wednesday after the Cabinet member defended his handling of the Epstein case at length. Acosta, during a question-and-answer session with reporters, declined to apologize to Epstein’s victims and said he had, in fact, ensured they weren’t re-victimized during what would have been a contentious trial.

On Friday, Trump said Acosta had “explained” his decision on Epstein.

Until recently, Acosta’s tenure as a faithful Republican public servant had been a continuation of a successful decades-long career in the federal government and as dean of Florida International University’s school of law.

The 50-year-old former Bush administration protégé seemed marked for success from a young age. He graduated early from the private Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Miami en route to a Harvard education that landed him in a pipeline to the Department of Justice. He served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department between 2003 and 2005 where, he was highly regarded.

He was nominated and confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2005. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, for whom Acosta had clerked a decade earlier when Alito was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, participated in Acosta’s swearing-in ceremony.

Acosta’s return to South Florida, despite his roots here, was met with suspicion by some prosecutors because of his scant experience trying civil or criminal cases. But Acosta displayed a pragmatic side by setting out to win over his colleagues in the U.S. attorney’s office and federal law enforcement.

During his four-year tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted major figures in drug trafficking, terrorism and fraud cases such as al Qaida-trained terrorist Jose Padilla, GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff, Liberian torturer Chuckie Taylor Jr., and Colombian cocaine kingpins Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela.

His office also prosecuted hundreds of healthcare, banking and mortgage fraud offenders involved in billions of dollars of scams, including prominent Swiss bank UBS for establishing secret offshore bank accounts for U.S. clients to avoid paying federal income taxes.

Acosta also touted his office’s prosecutions of sex trafficking and sex tourism cases involving minors, as well as internet child pornography cases.

But it was the case against Epstein — perhaps now the most notorious sex offender in the United States — that still haunts him today.

“If he was still a law school dean, there wouldn’t have been an angry mob directed at him,” David O. Markus, a Miami defense attorney and Democrat, told the Miami Herald Friday. “But he was in Trump’s cabinet. And so a bad, but not corrupt, deal that he struck over 10 years ago was used as a pretext to take him down.”

Markus has previously defended Acosta amid the fallout over the Epstein case, describing him as a “fair and tough” prosecutor who did a “really good” job as Trump’s labor secretary.

In 2006, Epstein was arrested in Palm Beach County and accused of soliciting prostitution. Local police, angry that the state attorney’s office was going to allow Epstein to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge and get off with a fine, brought their case to the FBI and Acosta’s office.

A subsequent federal investigation turned up a mountain of damning accusations suggesting that Epstein, with the help of his own employees, had manipulated teenage girls as young as 14 into everything from nude massages to intercourse. Acosta’s office at one point prepared a 53-count indictment alleging Epstein was at the center of a sex-trafficking ring.

But in 2007, Acosta agreed to a rare non-prosecution agreement with Epstein’s team of high-powered lawyers. The agreement granted Epstein and his potential co-conspirators immunity in exchange for pleading guilty to state prostitution charges involving solicitation of minors for sex. Epstein served 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail on a sentence that allowed him to leave jail and be chauffeured to his West Palm Beach office six days a week for 12 hours out of the day.

Acosta has since defended the plea agreement as a difficult decision that he made in order to ensure that Epstein would serve jail time and register as a sex offender. Epstein was also required to pay six-figure damages to each of more than three dozen victims.

In an opinion piece that ran February in the Miami Herald, attorney Jeffrey Sloman, who had been Acosta’s second-in-command in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, defended Acosta’s decision, arguing that many of Epstein’s victims were “terrified to cooperate against him.” He said Acosta’s office worked hard to bring a federal case against Epstein, but had to weigh the chances of prosecution and the potential for “revictimization” of Epstein’s victims.

“Some hired lawyers to avoid appearing before a grand jury. One of the key witnesses moved to Australia and refused to return calls from us. We also researched and discussed significant legal impediments to prosecuting what was, at heart, a local sex abuse case,” Sloman wrote. “That said, some have mistakenly suggested that our office kowtowed to Epstein’s high-priced defense lawyers or, worse, that his lawyers intimidated us into submission.”

Acosta has not responded to Miami Herald requests to interview him about the case. He touched only lightly on the plea agreement during his confirmation proceedings. During an April congressional appropriations committee, he argued that securing jail time and Epstein’s lifetime registration as a sex offender was a positive outcome.

“The bottom line is this: Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire, served time in jail and is now a registered sex offender,” Acosta wrote in a 2011 letter intended for the public and news media. “He has been required to pay his victims restitution, though restitution clearly cannot compensate for the crime.”

“And we know much more today about his crimes because the victims have come forward to speak out,” he wrote. “Some may disagree with the prosecutorial judgments made in this case, but those individuals are not the ones who at the time reviewed the evidence available for trial and assessed the likelihood of success.”

Acosta’s handling of Epstein’s plea agreement also remains the subject of an ongoing Department of Justice review. Trump, while defending Acosta Tuesday at the White House, seemed to allude to the review when he noted “we’re going to look at it very carefully.”

McClatchy DC reporters Alex Daugherty and Michael Wilner, and Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown contributed to this report.