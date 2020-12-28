96-year-old Fort Mill man found in home after “at least months dead.”

coroner stock image istockphoto

A 96-year-old man had been dead for at least several months in the Fort Mill home where he lived when his body was found before Christmas, police and coroner officials said.

John Koehler was found deceased in the home at 402 Calhoun Street on Dec. 21 after a call to police to check on Koehler’s well-being, said police and York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Koehler’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition and had been dead for at least several months, Gast said.

An autopsy showed no signs of physical trauma and the death was likely from natural causes, Gast said Monday.

The investigation into the death of an elderly person found dead after an extended period in York County is the second such probe since 2019, coroner officials said.

Gast and Fort Mill Police Department Maj. Bryan Zachary said Koehler lived in the home with an elderly daughter. The daughter was believed to be the caretaker of Koehler, Zachary said.

The daughter was taken by officials to Piedmont Medical Center for medical issues, Zachary said. Fort Mill detectives are continuing to investigate and no charges have been filed, Zachary said.

“We are still investigating all the circumstances around the death and the end of life concerning the victim,” Zachary said Monday.

Zachary did not release any other details about the ongoing investigation being conducted by police and the coroner’s office.

Family members were not located until Christmas night to advise them of Koehler’s death, Gast said.

“We are unsure when the last time he was seen by anyone outside the home,” Gast said Monday.

The investigation into the death of an elderly person who had been dead for at least months is the second in York County in 18 months. In July 2019, two elderly sisters were found dead in a Clover-area home, along with the son of one of the women. The son had committed suicide shortly before he was found, officials said. The women had been dead for years and were covered in plastic sheeting.

After the Clover-area deaths in 2019, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson urged people to check on elderly family or neighbors, and call law enforcement, if circumstances seem unusual at a residence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.