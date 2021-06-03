Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks against Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

(The Hurricanes face the Lightning in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series in Tampa. Check here for game updates.)

Canes forward Brock McGinn was the first to say it Thursday morning.

“I don’t think we want to go out there and change too much. We just want to play our game,” he said.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, next up Thursday, said the same.

“We don’t need to change much. We’ve been playing pretty good hockey,” he said.

Finally, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour concisely summed it up heading into Game 3 against the Lightning.

“We’ve got win a game,” he said. “As boring as it to say, it is what it is. It’s that simple.”

It is that simple, but also could be complex. Tampa Bay, despite its 2-0 lead in the series, has not been at its best in the first two games. The Lightning won two games at PNC Arena, but mostly because of the splendid play of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy doesn’t rattle, doesn’t flinch. Canes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic is a finalist for the 2021 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year. Vasilevskiy is a finalist -- again -- for the 2021 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender, an award he won in 2019 and could win again this year.

Brind’Amour will make one change Thursday: Petr Mrazek will start iand not Nedeljkovic, who has been in net the first eight games of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I think it was more the freshness,” Brind’Amour said of the decision. “We’re changing a little something, but I think it’s more giving (Nedeljkovic) a mental break. Petr’s more than capable and he’s been waiting. We’ll give him his opportunity.”

The lineup

The Canes again won’t have injured forward Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck, who Brind’Amour called doubtful for Game 3, will not play.

The Canes had a healthy complement of players after the Nashville series. Then Niederreiter was injured in practice and Trocheck hurt in Game 2 after an open-ice collision with teammate Warren Foegele. That’s an unexpected kind of attrition.

If Brind’Amour sticks with his lines at Thursday’s morning skate, Sebastian Aho again will be together on a line with Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Jordan Staal will center Foegele and Martin Necas, Jordan Martinook will be at center with McGinn and Jesper Fast and Steven Lorenta with Morgan Geekie and Cedric Paquette.

The defensive pairs were Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce and Jake Bean-Jani Hakanpaa.