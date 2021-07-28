15-year-old charged with murder after Rock Hill teen shot dead in SUV near downtown

A 15-year-old from Rock Hill has been arrested for the shooting death of a 16-year-old Rock Hill teen found dead in an SUV near downtown, police said.

The suspect has not been identified because of the suspect’s age.

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said the suspect was taken into custody late Tuesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, illegal carrying of a gun and possession of a handgun by someone under age 18.

The suspect was transferred to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice. The suspect remains in detention pending a hearing in York County Family Court.

Matthew Robertson, 16, of Rock Hill, died at the scene on West Main Street Monday afternoon after he was shot, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.

Robertson was found in an SUV in the 230 block of West Main Street at Laurel Street, police said. The scene is a block west of downtown Rock Hill.

On July 14, two 15-year-old juveniles were arrested for allegedly shooting a third 15-year-old victim in the same area. The victim in that case survived.

Officials have not said there is any connection between the incidents from July 14 and Monday.

The arrest of a juvenile for murder in Rock Hill police was the second in York and Lancaster counties in two days. On Monday, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a 14-year-old boy with murder after a 44-year-old woman was shot to death.

Juvenile charged with murder in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, the suspect in Monday’s killing is charged in South Carolina Family Court. In Family Court, a person convicted of any crime can only be held in a juvenile prison until age 21.

Generally in South Carolina, a juvenile must appear in Family Court for an initial appearance and detention hearing within 72 hours of arrest.

In South Carolina, prosecutors have the authority to seek what is called a “waiver” of a juvenile charged with certain violent crimes to prosecute the juvenile as an adult in criminal court.

It remains unclear whether prosecutors from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will seek to try to have the juvenile prosecuted as an adult.

Check back for updates on this developing story.