Charlotte mom found dead in Lake Wylie was a ‘lover of DIY fashion,’ her blog says

Vatsla Watkins, whose body was found floating on Lake Wylie , was a Charlotte mother of two young children, a teacher and a fashion designer. She had a blog called Fashion Behind the Seams. Screenshot of fashionbehindtheseams.com

Vatsla Watkins, whose body was found floating on Lake Wylie on Sunday, was a Charlotte mother of two young children, a teacher and a fashion designer with 10,000 Instagram followers.

“I am absolutely and completely in love with everything sewing, pattern making, and Fashion Design,” Watkins wrote on her Fashion Behind the Seams blog, which she started in January 2015.

The 39-year-old Watkins said on her blog that she mostly sewed for herself but also did freelance pattern making for other companies, while teaching fashion design at a local college.

Watkins had a 5-year-old daughter and 1-year-old baby boy, according to a GoFundMe page created by Jason Watkins on behalf of her husband, Curtis Watkins.

Curtis Watkins is a former Mecklenburg County GOP chair and Charlotte City Council candidate, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. He is CEO of BovaMetrics, which assists wealth advisers and asset managers, according to his LinkedIn page.

In a statement this week, Curtis Watkins said the family is “devastated” and their “grief is immeasurable,” WCCB reported.

Attempts by the Observer to reach Watkins and other family members were unsuccessful.

Officers from CMPD’s Steele Creek Division found Vatsla Watkins’s 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 sedan on March 22 near the 16300 block of York Road, just south of the Buster Boyd Bridge, the Observer previously reported. Friends and family said they hadn’t seen her since she drove from her home on the morning of March 19, according to police.

The car was at Pier 49 Marina, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Officers from CMPD’s missing person and lake units searched for Watkins, along with a police helicopter, K9 teams and Charlotte firefighters.

Police said they suspect no foul play. They can’t release a cause of death until the autopsy is released by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. That can take several months.

On Instagram, Vatsla Watkins described herself as “a lover of DIY fashion.”





“I am that person who would rather be in the workshop behind the scenes than the front row of a fashion show,” she posted. “To me fashion is not about glamour, runways or designer labels. To me fashion is an expression ... and I express myself through fashion by not only wearing it, but also creating it.”

“I love the simple things in life,” Watkins posted. “I aim to live simply and share my love of sewing. I started my blog because I wanted to inspire others to sew.”