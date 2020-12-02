Pregnant mom grateful for help again from Salvation Army’s Christmas program

Guadalupe Ortiz remembers how she felt when her nearly 2-year-old son received diapers, shoes and a Radio Flyer tricycle on Christmas Day last year.

Ortiz’s friend referred her to the Salvation Army’s angel tree program which matches children in need with anonymous donors who buy them gifts. “I was so grateful,” said Ortiz, 21. “I never really imagined that people would send stuff like that.”

This year, Ortiz again applied for her son, Jayko Adrian Montero Ortiz, now 2 1/2, to be in the program.

Ortiz, and her partner Nery Flores, 24, have been together two years and rent a one-bedroom apartment in northeast Charlotte. The couple is expecting their first child together this month.

Some 8,092 children from 3,691 families were registered to receive toys and clothes this year through the Angel Tree program. Some 1,737 senior citizens also received gifts this Christmas. And 812 gift cards will be distributed to agencies serving foster children and children and adults with disabilities.

In cases where donors don’t step up, Charlotte Observer readers cover the expense by giving to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Family struggles

Ortiz moved to Charlotte from Mexico when she was 5 years old. She dropped out of Garinger High School because of a bad relationship and a pregnancy.

Although she’s thought about finishing her degree through an online program, she hasn’t been able to find the time while raising her son.

At 10 months, Jayko had surgery for intussusception, a rare and serious disorder when a part of the intestines slides into another. He spent five days in the hospital.

Flores and Ortiz met when they were both working as house painters. He’s from Honduras and moved to Charlotte about six years ago. He works on a commercial and residential painting crew.

Ortiz stays at home with Jayko and feels guilty about being unable to contribute to the family’s income. Her doctors advised her not to work during her pregnancy.

“Sometimes, I feel bad,” she said. “Even though I am pregnant, I know pregnant women who work still. The reason I don’t work is that supposedly they found a hernia in my belly button.”

COVID-19 slowed much of Flores’ work. He’s gone without work for two weeks at a time.

The couple struggled to pay the electric bill and put food on the table. They’ve been able to get meals from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School buses that drop off food boxes to families around the county.

“Nery paid almost $600 for our light bill because it accumulated over the few months that just past,” Ortiz said. “We didn’t have money because of COVID. He had less work.”

In May, Ortiz tested positive for COVID.

“I remember for a week and a half with loss of taste and smells,” she said. “I had days with fever. Because I am pregnant, they told me I couldn’t take any kind of medication. The only thing I took was Tylenol. I just tried to rest and try to eat everything even though I was losing my hunger.”

Flores and Jayko had similar symptoms but were never tested for the virus. They all recovered.

For a gift to fuel the imagination, Ortiz requested a play kitchen set or a set of toy tools for Jayko. He likes to emulate his parents.

“He really likes to play in the kitchen,” she said. “He sees me trying to cook and he likes to help me put my eggs away in the refrigerator and my tomatoes onto the shelves.“

Many toddlers use their own imagination and create more ideas as they grow up.

The family stays positive with thoughts of saving money and moving to a two-bedroom apartment.

“I really want people to know that everything can be great,” Ortiz said. “There’s always a way out, even with family struggles.”

