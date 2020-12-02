Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anne Conradsen, $150

Anonymous, $200

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anonymous, $200

Antoinette Faccone, $100

Bailey Barnett, $50

Carla James, $250

Dana Lockwood, $50

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

David Barrick, $50

Denise Legenzoff, $50

Diane Johnston, $100

Donald Walker, $500

Earl and Renda Brinson, $50

Eric and Lori Sklut, $500

Ernest Dwight, $2,500, In memory of Vicky Dwight

Ernie Coskrey, $100

Francis Pinckney, $250

Ginny Kunik, $50

Jacob W. Killian, $25

James Odendahl, $40

Jean Anderson, $500

Jeffrey Sawyers, $1,000

Kathleen and Stephen Dowd, $75

Kathy Winfield, $100

Katie Smith, $30

Laura Little, $100

Lisa Kelly, $200

Mary Evans, $200

Mary Y. Gale, $75

Maureen Schachner, $100

Melissa Magann, $400

Nancy Wohlbruck, $300, In honor of my children and grandchildren and in memory of my husband

Neal and April Wike, $200, In loving memory of Nancy Wike and Paul Sanders

Patricia Medlin, $100

Philip Cote, $200

R. Sherrill, $500

Robert and Judy Erb, $100

Robert F. Brabham, $100

Susan E. Yancey, $300, In memory of Marguerite Crescitelli

Susan Godley, $500

Susan Morris, $100

Susan and Dino Pacifici, $150

Thomas Arkle, $1,000

Tim Gray, $110

Tom Shaver, $75

Victoria and Christopher Thompson, $150

William K. Schmitt, $500

Today’s Total $12,380

YTD Total $60,028.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.