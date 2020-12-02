Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anne Conradsen, $150
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $200
Antoinette Faccone, $100
Bailey Barnett, $50
Carla James, $250
Dana Lockwood, $50
David Barrick, $50
Denise Legenzoff, $50
Diane Johnston, $100
Donald Walker, $500
Earl and Renda Brinson, $50
Eric and Lori Sklut, $500
Ernest Dwight, $2,500, In memory of Vicky Dwight
Ernie Coskrey, $100
Francis Pinckney, $250
Ginny Kunik, $50
Jacob W. Killian, $25
James Odendahl, $40
Jean Anderson, $500
Jeffrey Sawyers, $1,000
Kathleen and Stephen Dowd, $75
Kathy Winfield, $100
Katie Smith, $30
Laura Little, $100
Lisa Kelly, $200
Mary Evans, $200
Mary Y. Gale, $75
Maureen Schachner, $100
Melissa Magann, $400
Nancy Wohlbruck, $300, In honor of my children and grandchildren and in memory of my husband
Neal and April Wike, $200, In loving memory of Nancy Wike and Paul Sanders
Patricia Medlin, $100
Philip Cote, $200
R. Sherrill, $500
Robert and Judy Erb, $100
Robert F. Brabham, $100
Susan E. Yancey, $300, In memory of Marguerite Crescitelli
Susan Godley, $500
Susan Morris, $100
Susan and Dino Pacifici, $150
Thomas Arkle, $1,000
Tim Gray, $110
Tom Shaver, $75
Victoria and Christopher Thompson, $150
William K. Schmitt, $500
Today’s Total $12,380
YTD Total $60,028.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
