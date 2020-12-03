Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Alex and Carol Moyer, $250

Alex Hemby Foundation, $1,000, In memory of Mr. & Mrs. T.E. Henby, Sr.

Allie W. Mauney, $200

Ann S. Woodruff, $50, In memory of Too-Too and Hi Boy

Ann White, $100

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $150

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $5

Aquila Shamsid-Deen, $50

Barbara D. Miller, $50

Betty T. Cox, $25

Bobby Cain, $50

Bonnie Peterson, $50

Byron and Jeanne Ashbridge, $300

Caroline Jacobs, $100

Catherine Hunter, $150

Connie and Jerry Hill, $100

Dan Vaughan, $250

Darlyne Menscer, $500

David Summers, $75

Dean and Demetra Hatjioannou, $85

Diana B. Lassahn, $50

Donald and Harriet Burton, $100

Douglas Smith, $75

Elizabeth and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In memory of Dalton Waite

Erin P. Casey, $100

Eugene O. Daniels, $1,000

Francis and Sophie Wachter, $1,500

Frank and Karen Gould, $100

Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Pete Frandano, Sr

Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of William G. Robinson

Fred and Priscilla Dabney, $200

G. Cary Dice, $75

Gail Gilbert, $500

Gaynelle Doster, $30

Helen K. Keller, $300, In honor of our children and granddaughter

Helena H. Graham, $200

Herve and Paulette Chassin, $100

Jackson and Owen Ford, $100, In loving memory of our dad, Trevor Ford

James and Frances H. Herndon, $100

James and Sally Fellows, $50

Janice and Hugo Pearce, $250, In memory of my mother, Dorothy Davis

Jayne Maas, $250

Jean Batten, $300

John and Patricia Talbot, $50

John Clemons, $500, I hope this donation will help make the holidays a bit brighter and happy for individuals and families in need.

John Krasniewski, $250

Karen and John Humphrey, $100

Karen Broyhill, $100

Kathleen Pristash, $200

Kathryn Sherard, $350

Ken and J. Ketchum, $50, In honor of Jesus

L. Lee Chambers, $500

Lila Brown, $100

Linda K. Ayers, $50

Marcia Ilardo, $100

Marnie Marino, $25

Mary M. Gillespie, $100

Maurice Bessette, $150

Med Lewis, $100

Michael and Judith Norman, $50

Michael and Patsi Sheets, $100, In loving memory of Eunice & Gene Sheets and Mary & Ken Dwight

Pat Rickert, $25, In loving memory of Margaret Steele White

Patricia Fulford, $50, In loving memory of Jane Tyler

Patricia Schafran, $100

Paula Reilly, $50

Peter and Mary Kassteen, $50, In memory of mother

Phil Maynard, $100

Phyllis Johnson, $100

Robert and Cyndie Eby, $100

Ronnie Bryant, $100

Roxane and Kevin Hutchinson, $100

Russell and Sally Robinson, $500

Swinton Anderson, $100

Tony and Sherry Barretta, $100

Vickie P. Mayhew, $30

Vincent Soleo, $200

Virginia Hill, $100

W. R. Lemly, $200

Wayne Mullis, $200, In memory of Bradly Mullis from Dad, Mom, Lee, and Shannon

William and Bonnie McCoy, $200, In memory of Tracey McCoy

William and Carol Freeman, $75

William and Julie Transou, $50

William and Patricia Thomas, $100

William R. Hutaff, $1,100

Willie and Emma McGee, $200

Today’s Total $17,925

YTD Total $77,953.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.