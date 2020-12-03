Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alex and Carol Moyer, $250
Alex Hemby Foundation, $1,000, In memory of Mr. & Mrs. T.E. Henby, Sr.
Allie W. Mauney, $200
Ann S. Woodruff, $50, In memory of Too-Too and Hi Boy
Ann White, $100
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $150
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $5
Aquila Shamsid-Deen, $50
Barbara D. Miller, $50
Betty T. Cox, $25
Bobby Cain, $50
Bonnie Peterson, $50
Byron and Jeanne Ashbridge, $300
Caroline Jacobs, $100
Catherine Hunter, $150
Connie and Jerry Hill, $100
Dan Vaughan, $250
Darlyne Menscer, $500
David Summers, $75
Dean and Demetra Hatjioannou, $85
Diana B. Lassahn, $50
Donald and Harriet Burton, $100
Douglas Smith, $75
Elizabeth and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In memory of Dalton Waite
Erin P. Casey, $100
Eugene O. Daniels, $1,000
Francis and Sophie Wachter, $1,500
Frank and Karen Gould, $100
Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Pete Frandano, Sr
Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of William G. Robinson
Fred and Priscilla Dabney, $200
G. Cary Dice, $75
Gail Gilbert, $500
Gaynelle Doster, $30
Helen K. Keller, $300, In honor of our children and granddaughter
Helena H. Graham, $200
Herve and Paulette Chassin, $100
Jackson and Owen Ford, $100, In loving memory of our dad, Trevor Ford
James and Frances H. Herndon, $100
James and Sally Fellows, $50
Janice and Hugo Pearce, $250, In memory of my mother, Dorothy Davis
Jayne Maas, $250
Jean Batten, $300
John and Patricia Talbot, $50
John Clemons, $500, I hope this donation will help make the holidays a bit brighter and happy for individuals and families in need.
John Krasniewski, $250
Karen and John Humphrey, $100
Karen Broyhill, $100
Kathleen Pristash, $200
Kathryn Sherard, $350
Ken and J. Ketchum, $50, In honor of Jesus
L. Lee Chambers, $500
Lila Brown, $100
Linda K. Ayers, $50
Marcia Ilardo, $100
Marnie Marino, $25
Mary M. Gillespie, $100
Maurice Bessette, $150
Med Lewis, $100
Michael and Judith Norman, $50
Michael and Patsi Sheets, $100, In loving memory of Eunice & Gene Sheets and Mary & Ken Dwight
Pat Rickert, $25, In loving memory of Margaret Steele White
Patricia Fulford, $50, In loving memory of Jane Tyler
Patricia Schafran, $100
Paula Reilly, $50
Peter and Mary Kassteen, $50, In memory of mother
Phil Maynard, $100
Phyllis Johnson, $100
Robert and Cyndie Eby, $100
Ronnie Bryant, $100
Roxane and Kevin Hutchinson, $100
Russell and Sally Robinson, $500
Swinton Anderson, $100
Tony and Sherry Barretta, $100
Vickie P. Mayhew, $30
Vincent Soleo, $200
Virginia Hill, $100
W. R. Lemly, $200
Wayne Mullis, $200, In memory of Bradly Mullis from Dad, Mom, Lee, and Shannon
William and Bonnie McCoy, $200, In memory of Tracey McCoy
William and Carol Freeman, $75
William and Julie Transou, $50
William and Patricia Thomas, $100
William R. Hutaff, $1,100
Willie and Emma McGee, $200
Today’s Total $17,925
YTD Total $77,953.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
