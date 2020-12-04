Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anne Garrett, $100
Anthony DeSain, $25
Bill and Tristan Bateman, $200
Bill Griffith, $50
Carl Sjolander, $100
Carla Stish, $100
Carolyn Case, $500
Celia Hooks, $100
Cissi Riggs, $50
Dale Young, $100
Elizabeth Neale, $100, In honor of the Honey Badgers
Elizabeth Wilkerson, $50
Ellen Fligel, $200
Glenna White, $300
James Duncan, $50
Jim and Linda Wallace, $250
Joseph Gyscek, $100
Katherine Bianchi, $100
Kerry Bean, $50
Laura-Nelle Parnell, $25
Margaret Berger, $200
Matthew Trager, $25
Morris and Lynne Sheffer, $200
Nancy Jacobs, $520, In honor of Carly & Laney Bentien
Nancy Jacobs, $520, In memory of William (Jake) Jacobs
Paula Owens, $74
Penelope Karagounis, $100
Robert Manigault and Cerise Glenn Manigault, $100, In loving memory of Jo Linda Parham Glenn
Russell and Anne Ranson, $500
Stacy Haponik, $100, In honor of James Logan Haponik
W. Kirk Crawford, $1,000
Watts and Carol Hamrick, $1,000
Today’s Total $6,889
YTD Total $84,842.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments