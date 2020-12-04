Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anne Garrett, $100

Anthony DeSain, $25

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bill and Tristan Bateman, $200

Bill Griffith, $50

Carl Sjolander, $100

Carla Stish, $100

Carolyn Case, $500

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Celia Hooks, $100

Cissi Riggs, $50

Dale Young, $100

Elizabeth Neale, $100, In honor of the Honey Badgers

Elizabeth Wilkerson, $50

Ellen Fligel, $200

Glenna White, $300

James Duncan, $50

Jim and Linda Wallace, $250

Joseph Gyscek, $100

Katherine Bianchi, $100

Kerry Bean, $50

Laura-Nelle Parnell, $25

Margaret Berger, $200

Matthew Trager, $25

Morris and Lynne Sheffer, $200

Nancy Jacobs, $520, In honor of Carly & Laney Bentien

Nancy Jacobs, $520, In memory of William (Jake) Jacobs

Paula Owens, $74

Penelope Karagounis, $100

Robert Manigault and Cerise Glenn Manigault, $100, In loving memory of Jo Linda Parham Glenn

Russell and Anne Ranson, $500

Stacy Haponik, $100, In honor of James Logan Haponik

W. Kirk Crawford, $1,000

Watts and Carol Hamrick, $1,000

Today’s Total $6,889

YTD Total $84,842.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.