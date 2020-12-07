Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Ann and Harry Smith, $500
Ann B. Wood, $100
Anne Robinette, $100
April Rust, $250
Barbara Holt, $100
Benjamin Lucas, $100
Brad and Angie Reavis, $100
Carolyn Hogue, $50
Chris and Laurie Brady, $500
Chuck and Julia Elliott, $250
David H. Kepple, $50
David Nunn, $500
Dennis Lowery, $150
Donna Gibson, $250
Edgar Neal, $225
Elaine Boone, $100
Gary Brooks, $25, In loving memory of my father, Shuman E. Miller
Gary Schweizer, $40
James Reichard, $500
John and Barbara Carroll, $100, In memory of Parker Whedon
John and Catherine Adamson, $25
Karen Fox, $1,000
Keith and Diane Wassum, $100
Laura Baker, $25
Laura Tucker, $250
Lee and Mark Leggett, $100
Lisa Ballard, $200
Lisa Turbessi, $200
Marion Bruner, $50, For John, Alisa, Meghan and Erin
Mark Myers, $100, From the Titan Twins
Mary Peach, $200
Michael Mullan, $3,000
Nancy Geedey, $100
Neal Mulvenna, $300
Patricia MacLean, $200
Patricia Platts, $100
Ralph Dell, $100
Randolph and Laura Smith, $350
Richard Wernau, $25
Robie Collins and Amy Boardman, $200
S. L. Strawn, $200
Stephen Cummings, $1,000
Steve Martin, $100
Steven Nesbit, $100
Terry Efird, $1,500
The Price Family, $125
Therese Crichton, $100
William and Phyllis McKinnell, $150
William Cross, $100
William Sitton, $150
William Ziegler, $200
Today’s Total $14,340
YTD Total $99,182.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments