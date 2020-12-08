Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Abigail P. Carson, $100
Alice Rothrock, $50
Andrew Beloni, $500
Ann and William Robert McDade, $250, In honor of our grandchildren
Anne W. Duncan, $300
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $200, In memory of Luke Howard
Anonymous, $100, In memory of RED and BMD
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $500, In memory of Kaki Clement
Ashley D. Blevins, $25, In memory of wonderful friend Jan Webb
Benjy and Ann Seagle, $100, In memory of Ben
Betsy Leonard, $50, In loving Memory of Larry Gaddy Donated by Betsy
Bonnie Gasper, $200
Brian and Leslie Pressman, $50
Bruce E. Springs, $20
C. and Pat Culbreth, $100
C. J. Johnson, $25
C. Todd and Elizabeth Vedder, $125
Carol and Hank Leonard, $100, In memory of Bud, Jane, and Jim Rike
Carol Williams, $50, In memory of Charles Campbell
Carole A. Simpson, $100, In memory of my fur-babies and in honor of Houligan and Hanna
Carole Salerno, $200
Charles and Susan Farrell, $300, In honor of our grandchildren Will, Sophia, Poppy, Owen, Finn, & Violet
Danielle James, $75
Daughters of Penelope Venus Chapter #102, $100
Dave and Sandra Moser, $100
David and Cheryl Carson, $750, In loving memory of Tom & Carolyn Samson, from David and Cheryl Carson
David and Kristen Richardson, $300
Delores Biggers, $100, In memory of my parents Dwight & Freda Biggers
Denise Morrison, $100, In honor of my coworkers at Novant Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center
Dennis and Nancy Mathias, $100
Dinesh Shah, $25
Don and Ann Carmichael, $100
Don and Kathy Gately, $250
Donna A. Schiebel, $50
Donna Moore, $100, In loving memory of Bobby
Douglas and Linda Dawson, $50
E. A. Childers, $50, In memory of Sylvia Childers
Eddie L. Hoover, $100
Edwin and Jill Newman, $150
Elijah Tillman, $100, In memory of Theodore & Mary Gaines from Elijah and Althea Tillman
Elizabeth S. Brunnemer, $500
Ernest Ellison, $200
Evelyn Gerdes, $200, In memory of Phillip, Eddie, Brad, Jeff, and Parents and in honor of the Carlton residents
Frances P. Martin, $300, In honor of Chris Teat
G. D. Orr, $250
Gary D. Daniel, $50, In memory of my 3 wonderful grandchildren, Quinn, Locke, and Doug II Daniel
Gary L. Stephens, $100
Gayle Lee, $100
Gilbert and Ann Lorenz, $250
H. E. Rinehart, $200
H. T. Webb, $1,000, In honor of Omega Autry and Victor Nicholson
H. T. Webb, $1,000, In memory of Coach and Ben
Hall Turner, $100
Harold and Peggy Branch, $100
Harris Household, $150, In memory of Ken Harris. Thank you for all you do on behalf of others Sally Harris.
Henry Altenweg and Joanne Altenwig, $50
Henry and Catherine Harkey, $500, In memory of Kay Rankin
J. and Elaine Lord, $25
J. Michael Kelly, $100
Jacob and Ruth Laue, $20
James and Elizabeth McDonald, $500
James and Jan Brittain, $1,000
James and Jenny Bolt, $300, In honor of our grandsons
James and Kelly Bost, $150
James E. Rogers, $250, in honor of Jackson Griffith, Georgia Griffith, Pierson Rogers and Grant Carpenter
James G. Hobbs, $25
James More, $50
Jan and Doug Foster, $500
Jay and Mary Kilroy, $100
Jay T. Norvell, $100
Jeffrey and Martha Wells, $300, In loving memory of Wendell Edgeston, Bernard Wells and Roseann Wells
Jenny and Bill Merlo, $250
Jeri Gertzman, $25, In memory of my grandson, Zachery Albert Powell
Joan Rudie, $100
Joanne Holden, $25
Joanne Meusburger and Julie Parsons, $20
John and Barbara Purdie, $550, In memory of Betsy Kirby
John and Laura White, $100, In memory of Kit Magnolia Napier, Robert Caulby (Robbie) Brewer, and Caraline Arney
John and Margo Whitley, $250
John and Marlene Wilson, $1,000
John Carlson, $250
John R. Edwin, $100, In memory of Julia Edwin
Joseph and Melinda Bostick, $500
Judy H. Taylor, $100, In memory of Jim Taylor
Judy Rose, $200
Karen and Charles Watts, $100
Katherine Swanson, $100
Kathleen Nix, $1,000
Lela A. Collins, $200
Libby and Will Ogburn, $200
Linda B. Masten, $100, In loving memory of our mother “Billie”
Linda L. Parry, $100, In memory of Elena, Olivia, and Fred Perry
Loretta Wertheimer, $250
Margaret L. Brewster, $100
Mark Clapp, $250
Mark Little, $250
Marks Family, $1,000
Martha B. Robison, $100, In loving memory of John Robison by his family
Mary and Tommy Cochran, $125, In loving memory of William Kevin Goodnight
Mary J. Whittington, $100, In memory of Jim
Melinda and Doug Anderson, $200
Mercy R. Moore, $200
Michael Vead and Denise Young Vead, $35
Mr. & Mrs. William J. Coble, $50
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Castelloe, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cunningham, $100
Nancy G. Turner, $250
Nancy Kiser, $100, In memory of Jim Kiser
Norma M. Hayes, $200, In memory and honor of all the frontline workers and their families
Pamela A. Taylor, $25
Patricia and Mark Smith, $25
Patricia H. Walker, $20
Paula and George Moore, $1,000
Paula and Lawrence Lester, $150
Pedro and Charlotte Alvarez, $50
Peter and Sandra Millen, $25
Peter Moore and Sharon Baker, $100
Plant Partners, Inc., $2,000
R. M. Arnold, $100
Raleigh and Kathryn Shoemaker, $250
Richard and Cathy Bruce, $298
Richard and Rita Mooney, $200, In loving memory of our son, Douglas
Richard Milliken, $100
Rob and Cathy McBride, $250
Robert and Beth Long, $100, In honor of Payton, Griffin, and Milo
Robert and Diane Seymour, $100
Robert and Lynne Pierce, $100
Robert and Rebecca Gaither, $200
Robert L. Dixon, $30
Robert L. Kirby, $250
Robin and Charles Coira, $100, In honor of Alice Mackay
Roger Adcock, $100
Roger and Sheila Sledge, $100
Ronald and Cathy Young, $75
Ronald B. McLauchlin, $25
Ronald J. Milliman, $100
Rose Springs, $25
Shirley Burns, $5,000
Steve and Mary Stutts, $250, In memory of our parents; By Steve and Mary Stutts
Susan Grier, $50
Susan S. Hudson, $50, In honor and memory of Robert C. and Wilma & Alan Shaw
Tamara Griffin and Bill Griifin, $100
Thelma Raley, $10
Thomas and Anne Miller, $50, We miss working this year! God Bless!
Thomas and Elizabeth Pierce, $50
Thomas Huber and Jeanne Hiber, $100
Tillie Tice, $500
Veronica L. Sorban, $25, In honor of the Carolina Hussy Society
Ward A. Pritchett, $500
Warren and Christine Kauber, $50
Wayne and Tara Robinson, $200
Wilhelmina M. Whitehurst, $100, In memory of Carol Whitehurst
William Geissinger, $200
Today’s Total $38,003
YTD Total $137,185.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
