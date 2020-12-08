Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Abigail P. Carson, $100

Alice Rothrock, $50

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Andrew Beloni, $500

Ann and William Robert McDade, $250, In honor of our grandchildren

Anne W. Duncan, $300

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $200, In memory of Luke Howard

Anonymous, $100, In memory of RED and BMD

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $500, In memory of Kaki Clement

Ashley D. Blevins, $25, In memory of wonderful friend Jan Webb

Benjy and Ann Seagle, $100, In memory of Ben

Betsy Leonard, $50, In loving Memory of Larry Gaddy Donated by Betsy

Bonnie Gasper, $200

Brian and Leslie Pressman, $50

Bruce E. Springs, $20

C. and Pat Culbreth, $100

C. J. Johnson, $25

C. Todd and Elizabeth Vedder, $125

Carol and Hank Leonard, $100, In memory of Bud, Jane, and Jim Rike

Carol Williams, $50, In memory of Charles Campbell

Carole A. Simpson, $100, In memory of my fur-babies and in honor of Houligan and Hanna

Carole Salerno, $200

Charles and Susan Farrell, $300, In honor of our grandchildren Will, Sophia, Poppy, Owen, Finn, & Violet

Danielle James, $75

Daughters of Penelope Venus Chapter #102, $100

Dave and Sandra Moser, $100

David and Cheryl Carson, $750, In loving memory of Tom & Carolyn Samson, from David and Cheryl Carson

David and Kristen Richardson, $300

Delores Biggers, $100, In memory of my parents Dwight & Freda Biggers

Denise Morrison, $100, In honor of my coworkers at Novant Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center

Dennis and Nancy Mathias, $100

Dinesh Shah, $25

Don and Ann Carmichael, $100

Don and Kathy Gately, $250

Donna A. Schiebel, $50

Donna Moore, $100, In loving memory of Bobby

Douglas and Linda Dawson, $50

E. A. Childers, $50, In memory of Sylvia Childers

Eddie L. Hoover, $100

Edwin and Jill Newman, $150

Elijah Tillman, $100, In memory of Theodore & Mary Gaines from Elijah and Althea Tillman

Elizabeth S. Brunnemer, $500

Ernest Ellison, $200

Evelyn Gerdes, $200, In memory of Phillip, Eddie, Brad, Jeff, and Parents and in honor of the Carlton residents

Frances P. Martin, $300, In honor of Chris Teat

G. D. Orr, $250

Gary D. Daniel, $50, In memory of my 3 wonderful grandchildren, Quinn, Locke, and Doug II Daniel

Gary L. Stephens, $100

Gayle Lee, $100

Gilbert and Ann Lorenz, $250

H. E. Rinehart, $200

H. T. Webb, $1,000, In honor of Omega Autry and Victor Nicholson

H. T. Webb, $1,000, In memory of Coach and Ben

Hall Turner, $100

Harold and Peggy Branch, $100

Harris Household, $150, In memory of Ken Harris. Thank you for all you do on behalf of others Sally Harris.

Henry Altenweg and Joanne Altenwig, $50

Henry and Catherine Harkey, $500, In memory of Kay Rankin

J. and Elaine Lord, $25

J. Michael Kelly, $100

Jacob and Ruth Laue, $20

James and Elizabeth McDonald, $500

James and Jan Brittain, $1,000

James and Jenny Bolt, $300, In honor of our grandsons

James and Kelly Bost, $150

James E. Rogers, $250, in honor of Jackson Griffith, Georgia Griffith, Pierson Rogers and Grant Carpenter

James G. Hobbs, $25

James More, $50

Jan and Doug Foster, $500

Jay and Mary Kilroy, $100

Jay T. Norvell, $100

Jeffrey and Martha Wells, $300, In loving memory of Wendell Edgeston, Bernard Wells and Roseann Wells

Jenny and Bill Merlo, $250

Jeri Gertzman, $25, In memory of my grandson, Zachery Albert Powell

Joan Rudie, $100

Joanne Holden, $25

Joanne Meusburger and Julie Parsons, $20

John and Barbara Purdie, $550, In memory of Betsy Kirby

John and Laura White, $100, In memory of Kit Magnolia Napier, Robert Caulby (Robbie) Brewer, and Caraline Arney

John and Margo Whitley, $250

John and Marlene Wilson, $1,000

John Carlson, $250

John R. Edwin, $100, In memory of Julia Edwin

Joseph and Melinda Bostick, $500

Judy H. Taylor, $100, In memory of Jim Taylor

Judy Rose, $200

Karen and Charles Watts, $100

Katherine Swanson, $100

Kathleen Nix, $1,000

Lela A. Collins, $200

Libby and Will Ogburn, $200

Linda B. Masten, $100, In loving memory of our mother “Billie”

Linda L. Parry, $100, In memory of Elena, Olivia, and Fred Perry

Loretta Wertheimer, $250

Margaret L. Brewster, $100

Mark Clapp, $250

Mark Little, $250

Marks Family, $1,000

Martha B. Robison, $100, In loving memory of John Robison by his family

Mary and Tommy Cochran, $125, In loving memory of William Kevin Goodnight

Mary J. Whittington, $100, In memory of Jim

Melinda and Doug Anderson, $200

Mercy R. Moore, $200

Michael Vead and Denise Young Vead, $35

Mr. & Mrs. William J. Coble, $50

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Castelloe, $100

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cunningham, $100

Nancy G. Turner, $250

Nancy Kiser, $100, In memory of Jim Kiser

Norma M. Hayes, $200, In memory and honor of all the frontline workers and their families

Pamela A. Taylor, $25

Patricia and Mark Smith, $25

Patricia H. Walker, $20

Paula and George Moore, $1,000

Paula and Lawrence Lester, $150

Pedro and Charlotte Alvarez, $50

Peter and Sandra Millen, $25

Peter Moore and Sharon Baker, $100

Plant Partners, Inc., $2,000

R. M. Arnold, $100

Raleigh and Kathryn Shoemaker, $250

Richard and Cathy Bruce, $298

Richard and Rita Mooney, $200, In loving memory of our son, Douglas

Richard Milliken, $100

Rob and Cathy McBride, $250

Robert and Beth Long, $100, In honor of Payton, Griffin, and Milo

Robert and Diane Seymour, $100

Robert and Lynne Pierce, $100

Robert and Rebecca Gaither, $200

Robert L. Dixon, $30

Robert L. Kirby, $250

Robin and Charles Coira, $100, In honor of Alice Mackay

Roger Adcock, $100

Roger and Sheila Sledge, $100

Ronald and Cathy Young, $75

Ronald B. McLauchlin, $25

Ronald J. Milliman, $100

Rose Springs, $25

Shirley Burns, $5,000

Steve and Mary Stutts, $250, In memory of our parents; By Steve and Mary Stutts

Susan Grier, $50

Susan S. Hudson, $50, In honor and memory of Robert C. and Wilma & Alan Shaw

Tamara Griffin and Bill Griifin, $100

Thelma Raley, $10

Thomas and Anne Miller, $50, We miss working this year! God Bless!

Thomas and Elizabeth Pierce, $50

Thomas Huber and Jeanne Hiber, $100

Tillie Tice, $500

Veronica L. Sorban, $25, In honor of the Carolina Hussy Society

Ward A. Pritchett, $500

Warren and Christine Kauber, $50

Wayne and Tara Robinson, $200

Wilhelmina M. Whitehurst, $100, In memory of Carol Whitehurst

William Geissinger, $200

Today’s Total $38,003

YTD Total $137,185.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.