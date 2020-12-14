Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Alice MacKay, $200, In honor of Robin and Chuck Coira

Ann Ward, $50

Anna D. Weil, $200

Anne Montgomery, $200

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $25

Barbara and Paul Fleming, $150

Barbara Greene, $50

Borden and Sandra MacMillan, $100

Brenda Smith & Family, $50, In memory of Jack & Ann Sink

Carol J. Koerfer, $25

Catherine Covington-East, $200

Dale Johnson, $50

David and Martha Smiley, $50

David Britt, $200

David Marvin, $200

David Wegerek, $50

Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Landon Matthew Thigpen

Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Hunter Lane Thigpen

Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Cailin Elizabeth Thigpen

Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Ethen Miles Thigpen

Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Lillian Grace Thigpen

Denise M. Reddy, $100

Dominick Burgess, $100

E. Ronald and Shiley Coffman, $100

Edward and Wilhelmina Bell, $25

Edward Chaconas, $100

Edward Gebhart, $100

Elizabeth Bauguess, $250

Elizabeth Cooke, $100

Eloise Bibb, $100

Erin Allen, $100

Ethel and David Fridy, $25

Frank and Cynthia Oates, $50

Gail Helms, $100, In memory of Lois & G.G. Power

Gena Morris, $300, In memory of Eugene. B. Graham III

Gene and Heidrun Meade, $100

Hannah J. Craighill, $100

Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church UMW, $2,000

James Fisher, $100

James Nicholson, $200

Jason and Michelle Hollingsworth, $200

Jennifer Rhynes, $50

John & Ginger Marr, $300, In memory of John & Estelle Marr and M.T. & Rebecca Gordon

John Smykowski, $75

Justin Geren, $100

Karen Chambers, $100

Karen Swope, $300

Keith and Grace Gignac, $100

Laura Fisher, $200

Laura Hendler, $100

Laura Weisner, $100

Lauren Kennedy, $200

Lewis Frucht and Julie Richardson, $125

Linda Bartels, $100

Margie N. Storie, $200

Mark Washburn and Elizabeth Flagler, $100

Mary and Tommy Cochran, $125, In loving memory of William Kevin Goodnight

Marvin and Marilyn Armstrong, $150

Maurice E. Smith, $250

Michael Cooning, $100

Michael Vaden, $250

Muriel A. Gennari, $100

Nancy DeFranzo, $25

Pankaj Amar, $150

Patricia A. Fletcher, $200

Paul Ryskiewich, $600

Peggy and Phil Adams, $100

R. Read Tull, $200

Rachel Latimer, $100, In honor of Jack & Mary Lou Murphy

Rachel Oplinger, $500

Randolph Mahnesmith and Kathy Mahnesmith, $100

Rebecca Jones, $500

Richard and Elizabeth Lunney, $100

Robert Black, $25

Sandy and George Fisher, $100

Scott Kendall, $250

Sean Mayo, $200

Seth Burnley, $100

Sharon Corbett, $100

Sharon Quinby, $100, In loving memory of J.B., Helen, and Richard

Sherrilee Campbell, $250

Simon and Jill Cann, $150

Stephanie Dreyer, $50

Stephen Kingsley, $125

Stuart and S. Lea Johnson, $100

Stubblefield Foundation, Inc., $1,000, In memory of Ernest, Mary Alice, Stubby, Patsy

Susan P. Johnson, $500

The Anderson Family, $200

The Avram Family, $100, In loving memory of Tucker Avram, Ernie Chou, Garry Avram, and Margie

McNaughton

The Avram Family, $100, In honor of Pender Murphy

The Mallards, $200, In memory of PPJ and K&G

Thomas & Leslee Privett, $50

Tim Valentine, $200, In honor of Winnie and Leo Valentine

Wes Thompson, $100

William and Janice Smith, $100

Winston and Susan Armentrout, $25

Yvette Harwood, $200

Today’s Total: $16,950

YTD Total: $228,110.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.