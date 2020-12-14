Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alice MacKay, $200, In honor of Robin and Chuck Coira
Ann Ward, $50
Anna D. Weil, $200
Anne Montgomery, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Barbara and Paul Fleming, $150
Barbara Greene, $50
Borden and Sandra MacMillan, $100
Brenda Smith & Family, $50, In memory of Jack & Ann Sink
Carol J. Koerfer, $25
Catherine Covington-East, $200
Dale Johnson, $50
David and Martha Smiley, $50
David Britt, $200
David Marvin, $200
David Wegerek, $50
Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Landon Matthew Thigpen
Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Hunter Lane Thigpen
Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Cailin Elizabeth Thigpen
Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Ethen Miles Thigpen
Debbie Bouton, $100, In honor of Lillian Grace Thigpen
Denise M. Reddy, $100
Dominick Burgess, $100
E. Ronald and Shiley Coffman, $100
Edward and Wilhelmina Bell, $25
Edward Chaconas, $100
Edward Gebhart, $100
Elizabeth Bauguess, $250
Elizabeth Cooke, $100
Eloise Bibb, $100
Erin Allen, $100
Ethel and David Fridy, $25
Frank and Cynthia Oates, $50
Gail Helms, $100, In memory of Lois & G.G. Power
Gena Morris, $300, In memory of Eugene. B. Graham III
Gene and Heidrun Meade, $100
Hannah J. Craighill, $100
Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church UMW, $2,000
James Fisher, $100
James Nicholson, $200
Jason and Michelle Hollingsworth, $200
Jennifer Rhynes, $50
John & Ginger Marr, $300, In memory of John & Estelle Marr and M.T. & Rebecca Gordon
John Smykowski, $75
Justin Geren, $100
Karen Chambers, $100
Karen Swope, $300
Keith and Grace Gignac, $100
Laura Fisher, $200
Laura Hendler, $100
Laura Weisner, $100
Lauren Kennedy, $200
Lewis Frucht and Julie Richardson, $125
Linda Bartels, $100
Margie N. Storie, $200
Mark Washburn and Elizabeth Flagler, $100
Mary and Tommy Cochran, $125, In loving memory of William Kevin Goodnight
Marvin and Marilyn Armstrong, $150
Maurice E. Smith, $250
Michael Cooning, $100
Michael Vaden, $250
Muriel A. Gennari, $100
Nancy DeFranzo, $25
Pankaj Amar, $150
Patricia A. Fletcher, $200
Paul Ryskiewich, $600
Peggy and Phil Adams, $100
R. Read Tull, $200
Rachel Latimer, $100, In honor of Jack & Mary Lou Murphy
Rachel Oplinger, $500
Randolph Mahnesmith and Kathy Mahnesmith, $100
Rebecca Jones, $500
Richard and Elizabeth Lunney, $100
Robert Black, $25
Sandy and George Fisher, $100
Scott Kendall, $250
Sean Mayo, $200
Seth Burnley, $100
Sharon Corbett, $100
Sharon Quinby, $100, In loving memory of J.B., Helen, and Richard
Sherrilee Campbell, $250
Simon and Jill Cann, $150
Stephanie Dreyer, $50
Stephen Kingsley, $125
Stuart and S. Lea Johnson, $100
Stubblefield Foundation, Inc., $1,000, In memory of Ernest, Mary Alice, Stubby, Patsy
Susan P. Johnson, $500
The Anderson Family, $200
The Avram Family, $100, In loving memory of Tucker Avram, Ernie Chou, Garry Avram, and Margie
McNaughton
The Avram Family, $100, In honor of Pender Murphy
The Mallards, $200, In memory of PPJ and K&G
Thomas & Leslee Privett, $50
Tim Valentine, $200, In honor of Winnie and Leo Valentine
Wes Thompson, $100
William and Janice Smith, $100
Winston and Susan Armentrout, $25
Yvette Harwood, $200
Today’s Total: $16,950
YTD Total: $228,110.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments