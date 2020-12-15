Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Adelia G. Matthews, $50, In memory of David Harben, Audrey & J.C. Glover

Adelia G. Matthews, $25, In memory of Lewis R. Justice

Allison and Eric Hoffman, $50

Alvin Derr, $200

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $40

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $2,000

Anonymous, $100, In honor of my Sardis girlfriends

Anonymous, $500, In memory of Ray, Jane, Johnny, and Steve

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $150

Anonymous, $23

Aphrodite Davis, $150

Barbara Johnson, $25

Barbara T. Perzel, $25

Barbara W. Mann, $25

Betty and Erskine Harkey, $100

Bill F. Hensley, $100

Billie and Robert Montgomery, $100, In honor of the tennis players that have risen from Charlotte’s courts to heaven

BSA Troop 118, $100

Carroll and Joyce Gray, $250

Cathy H. Mullis, $25

Charles and Betty Beard, $300

Charles Clutts, $100

Cynthia and Kenneth Swenson, $100

Daniel and Link Litaker, $250, In loving memory of Tommy Markham

Deborah and John W. Harris, $2,500

Debra and Walt Summerville, $200, To honor our families

Diane T. Wilkerson, $100

Donald L. Smith, $100

Dot Hardin, $100, In memory of Jim

Dr. Hillary and Michael Rogers, $200, In memory of our mothers, Mrs. Doris Waters and Mrs. Geni Rogers

E. Blake and Ashley Graeber, $250

Edith and Joe Hudson, $100

Edward and Brenda Perdue, $100, In loving memory of Popples, Mimi, Nanny, and Patta

Edward Helms, $50

Elaine Fairman, $150, Honor of Team BEFCOR

Eleanor B. Axford, $125, In honor and season greetings to Katherine and Thompson Ford

G. Dan and Anne Page, $200, In memory of Skip Gribble, Tim Croft, and Sally Porter

Gena and Bob Barnett, $50

George and Liz Karagounis, $250

Glenn Mease, $150

Gordon and Mayson Ross, $50

Granna, $500

Harry and Katherine Panos, $50, In memory of Angel Panos

Hilda Outen, $200

Jack and Jill Labardi, $100

James I. Pollard, $300

Janet Haack, $250

Jarod Brown, $100

Jean T. Travis, $50

Joe and Heidi Morgan, $300

Joe G. Clark, $100, In memory of Thomas Clark

John and Pamela Macneill, $100

Kate T. Hill, $100, In loving memory of Van Hill

Kay Pruitt, $60, In honor of the Morning Glories - Marilyn, Janet, Julie, Shirley, Peggy, Kay & Preeti

Kenneth and Faye Browder, $100

Kevin and Jill Walker, $500

Kim Rice, $25

Larry M. Henson, $300, In memory of Frances M. Henson

Larry Mellichamp, $100

Laurie and Tim Hileman, $500

Lavohn R. Frye, $50, In memory of Al Hughes

Lavohn R. Frye, $50, In memory of Sanford Woosley

Leonard and Judi Strause, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Meredith Strause, Juliean Strause, Sloane Strause, Micah Strause

Leroy and Sharon Werges, $100

Letitia E. Thompson, $100, In memory of Jerry A. Thompson and in honor of my family

Linda M. Patterson, $50, In memory of Jason Walls

Linda Robertsj, $500

Lucile Jackson, $50

Lynn Schiffern, $250, From General Surgery Section at Atrium

Marlene and Thomas Gerrard, $100

Marty and Bennet Waters, $400, In memory of Martin Waters IV and Dorothy N. Waters

Mecklenburg Optimist Club, $2,250

Michael and Catherine Grady, $50

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Thigpen, $100

Patricia and Robert Jankowski, $100

Patrick and Elizabeth Kelly, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Justin, Ellie, Isableel, Wren, and Dasiy

Paula and Albert Durham, $200

Phyllis Stratton, $50

Raulerson Family, $200, Merry Christmas, Dad and Mom Frost

Rhonda Gore, $200

Richard and Theodosia Thomson, $100, In memory of Judy and Ed Thomson

Ringo and Sam, $100

Rita Workman, $200

Robert and Catherine Neill, $50, In memory of Ann and Jack Sink

Roberta and Edward Bogard, $50

Roger and Francine Smith, $2,000

Roger and Mary Green, $100

Ronald and Linda Coble, $100, In honor of a terrific grandson, Harry Ledermann

Sally and Michael Mowrey, $100, In honor of Tom and Linda Beatty

Sandra and Claude Hamilton, $500

Sandra D. Pool, $150, In memory of Joe and Jeff Pool

Sandra J. Kittelberger, $25

Sharie and Randy Hord, $100

Sharon Sells, $100, In honor of Grandchildren, Katherine & Brandon, Julia & Cameron, Grace & Cooper

Sue J. Greene, $50

Sue Jeffries, $50

Susan W. Durham, $100\u0009

Susanna C. Dalton, $50

Team BEFCOR, $50

Terry and Barbara Glenister, $75

The Gieker Household, $500

The MacDevettes, $100

Thomas and Ivy Cordell, $200, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Vance H. Cordell

Thomas Arkle, $1,000

W. Edwin King, $250, In honor of my great friends and follwers of Christ, Michael, Charlie, and Jim

William and Anne Claytor, $200

William F. Seitz, $100, In memory of my loving wife, Ginny

Woody and Becky Efird, $100

Today’s Total $26,673

YTD Total $254,783.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.