Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Adelia G. Matthews, $50, In memory of David Harben, Audrey & J.C. Glover
Adelia G. Matthews, $25, In memory of Lewis R. Justice
Allison and Eric Hoffman, $50
Alvin Derr, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $40
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $2,000
Anonymous, $100, In honor of my Sardis girlfriends
Anonymous, $500, In memory of Ray, Jane, Johnny, and Steve
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $150
Anonymous, $23
Aphrodite Davis, $150
Barbara Johnson, $25
Barbara T. Perzel, $25
Barbara W. Mann, $25
Betty and Erskine Harkey, $100
Bill F. Hensley, $100
Billie and Robert Montgomery, $100, In honor of the tennis players that have risen from Charlotte’s courts to heaven
BSA Troop 118, $100
Carroll and Joyce Gray, $250
Cathy H. Mullis, $25
Charles and Betty Beard, $300
Charles Clutts, $100
Cynthia and Kenneth Swenson, $100
Daniel and Link Litaker, $250, In loving memory of Tommy Markham
Deborah and John W. Harris, $2,500
Debra and Walt Summerville, $200, To honor our families
Diane T. Wilkerson, $100
Donald L. Smith, $100
Dot Hardin, $100, In memory of Jim
Dr. Hillary and Michael Rogers, $200, In memory of our mothers, Mrs. Doris Waters and Mrs. Geni Rogers
E. Blake and Ashley Graeber, $250
Edith and Joe Hudson, $100
Edward and Brenda Perdue, $100, In loving memory of Popples, Mimi, Nanny, and Patta
Edward Helms, $50
Elaine Fairman, $150, Honor of Team BEFCOR
Eleanor B. Axford, $125, In honor and season greetings to Katherine and Thompson Ford
G. Dan and Anne Page, $200, In memory of Skip Gribble, Tim Croft, and Sally Porter
Gena and Bob Barnett, $50
George and Liz Karagounis, $250
Glenn Mease, $150
Gordon and Mayson Ross, $50
Granna, $500
Harry and Katherine Panos, $50, In memory of Angel Panos
Hilda Outen, $200
Jack and Jill Labardi, $100
James I. Pollard, $300
Janet Haack, $250
Jarod Brown, $100
Jean T. Travis, $50
Joe and Heidi Morgan, $300
Joe G. Clark, $100, In memory of Thomas Clark
John and Pamela Macneill, $100
Kate T. Hill, $100, In loving memory of Van Hill
Kay Pruitt, $60, In honor of the Morning Glories - Marilyn, Janet, Julie, Shirley, Peggy, Kay & Preeti
Kenneth and Faye Browder, $100
Kevin and Jill Walker, $500
Kim Rice, $25
Larry M. Henson, $300, In memory of Frances M. Henson
Larry Mellichamp, $100
Laurie and Tim Hileman, $500
Lavohn R. Frye, $50, In memory of Al Hughes
Lavohn R. Frye, $50, In memory of Sanford Woosley
Leonard and Judi Strause, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Meredith Strause, Juliean Strause, Sloane Strause, Micah Strause
Leroy and Sharon Werges, $100
Letitia E. Thompson, $100, In memory of Jerry A. Thompson and in honor of my family
Linda M. Patterson, $50, In memory of Jason Walls
Linda Robertsj, $500
Lucile Jackson, $50
Lynn Schiffern, $250, From General Surgery Section at Atrium
Marlene and Thomas Gerrard, $100
Marty and Bennet Waters, $400, In memory of Martin Waters IV and Dorothy N. Waters
Mecklenburg Optimist Club, $2,250
Michael and Catherine Grady, $50
Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Thigpen, $100
Patricia and Robert Jankowski, $100
Patrick and Elizabeth Kelly, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Justin, Ellie, Isableel, Wren, and Dasiy
Paula and Albert Durham, $200
Phyllis Stratton, $50
Raulerson Family, $200, Merry Christmas, Dad and Mom Frost
Rhonda Gore, $200
Richard and Theodosia Thomson, $100, In memory of Judy and Ed Thomson
Ringo and Sam, $100
Rita Workman, $200
Robert and Catherine Neill, $50, In memory of Ann and Jack Sink
Roberta and Edward Bogard, $50
Roger and Francine Smith, $2,000
Roger and Mary Green, $100
Ronald and Linda Coble, $100, In honor of a terrific grandson, Harry Ledermann
Sally and Michael Mowrey, $100, In honor of Tom and Linda Beatty
Sandra and Claude Hamilton, $500
Sandra D. Pool, $150, In memory of Joe and Jeff Pool
Sandra J. Kittelberger, $25
Sharie and Randy Hord, $100
Sharon Sells, $100, In honor of Grandchildren, Katherine & Brandon, Julia & Cameron, Grace & Cooper
Sue J. Greene, $50
Sue Jeffries, $50
Susan W. Durham, $100\u0009
Susanna C. Dalton, $50
Team BEFCOR, $50
Terry and Barbara Glenister, $75
The Gieker Household, $500
The MacDevettes, $100
Thomas and Ivy Cordell, $200, In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Vance H. Cordell
Thomas Arkle, $1,000
W. Edwin King, $250, In honor of my great friends and follwers of Christ, Michael, Charlie, and Jim
William and Anne Claytor, $200
William F. Seitz, $100, In memory of my loving wife, Ginny
Woody and Becky Efird, $100
Today’s Total $26,673
YTD Total $254,783.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
