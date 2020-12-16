Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Linda Walsh, $10
Jacques Leblanc, $100
Rebecca Lee, $50, In honor of Mike Honeycutt & Mark Goode
Wendy and Jim Kenney, $100
Peter Brennan, $500
Mary Capel, $200
Mary Beth and Kenney Reynolds, $100
Alexander Moura, $150
Scott Duffy, $100
Donna and John Leak, $250
Susan and Charles Dalton, $100, In honor of Nancy Morgan, and in memory of Beverly Michaux
Shirley Rosen, $100
Eliot and Shirley Rosen, $100, In memory of Arthur and Frances Spaugh Lawrence Rosen and Evelyn Cohen
Vernon Anderson, $100
Donna Jones, $100
Carolyn and William Laudati, $200
Ramona Havas, $150
Leslie and Thanh Nga McIver, $50
Mike Conner, $100, In memory of Christopher Fenlon
Bill Rezek, $50
Julie Pfefferkorn, $50
Jeffrey Hawley, $50
Susan Oleson, $200
Katherine Truter, $200
Elizabeth Thompson, $100
Anthony Shytle, $100, In honor of James (Bubba) Brickell from his sister Mandy
John Keane, $50
Gail Robison, $200
Today’s Total: $3,560
YTD Total: $258,343.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments