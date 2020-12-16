Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Linda Walsh, $10

Jacques Leblanc, $100

Rebecca Lee, $50, In honor of Mike Honeycutt & Mark Goode

Wendy and Jim Kenney, $100

Peter Brennan, $500

Mary Capel, $200

Mary Beth and Kenney Reynolds, $100

Alexander Moura, $150

Scott Duffy, $100

Donna and John Leak, $250

Susan and Charles Dalton, $100, In honor of Nancy Morgan, and in memory of Beverly Michaux

Shirley Rosen, $100

Eliot and Shirley Rosen, $100, In memory of Arthur and Frances Spaugh Lawrence Rosen and Evelyn Cohen

Vernon Anderson, $100

Donna Jones, $100

Carolyn and William Laudati, $200

Ramona Havas, $150

Leslie and Thanh Nga McIver, $50

Mike Conner, $100, In memory of Christopher Fenlon

Bill Rezek, $50

Julie Pfefferkorn, $50

Jeffrey Hawley, $50

Susan Oleson, $200

Katherine Truter, $200

Elizabeth Thompson, $100

Anthony Shytle, $100, In honor of James (Bubba) Brickell from his sister Mandy

John Keane, $50

Gail Robison, $200

Today’s Total: $3,560

YTD Total: $258,343.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.