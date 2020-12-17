Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Albertus Lacy, $10
Alice McLendon, $20
Anonymous, $200
Benjamin and Terry Guion, $1,500
Brian and Lydia McCartney, $50
Calvin and Elizabeth Cooke, $100, For Cade, Cameryn and Callen
Chip and Jane Stout, $50, In memory of Peanut, Lewie, & Wicky Stout - Best Rescues Ever
Christopher Timberman, $50
David L. Mendenhall, $100
Donna Casey, $50
Edward McDaniel, $32
Elizabeth Moiseenko, $100, In memory of Ada Bogdanowicz
Elton and Helen Parker, $50, In memory of Marion Parker Beiderbecke
Eutha and Jack Hobson, $100, In honor of our 8 great grandchildren
Flower Trail Garden Club, $1,350
Fred and Betty Lou Newcomb, $100
Hugh Hudson and Janice Weigel, $1,000
James and Julia Clardy and Woodward, William & Bobby Hooper, $100
Jane Baxter Stout, $150
John Rudolph, $250
Katherine and Scott Berrier, $100
Keith Lehr, $150
Kenneth and Linda Bedat, $250
Larry and Lynda Price, $300
Leonard and Judi Strause, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Alec, Meredith, Julian Sloane, & Micah
Linda Beatty, $500, In honor of The Dent Family & The Glenn Family and in memory of Tom Hendrix & Sally Mowery
Lisa Roche, $50
Margaret and Angus McBryde, $400
Marion L. Carr, $100, In memory of Bob, Vesta, Robert, & Tom
Mark and Nancy Littlewood, $100
Martha Odom, $100
Nan Clarke, $250, From the HO’S Book Club
Paulene W. Gibson, $100
Rachel N. Johnson, $100
Ray and Linda Leone, $1,000
Robert and Anne Whitmeyer, $50, In honor of Kevin and Kathy Whitmeyer
Robert and Betty Metzler, $50, In honor of Porter Metzler
Robert Griffin, $250, In memory of John F. Cook
Rolfe Neill, $1,000, In cherished memory of Ann Marshall Neill and honoring her two fine sons: John M. Snider and David R. Snider
Roy Everett, $50
Sally S. Moore, $500
Sandra S. Browning, $100, In memory of Donald Browning
Susan M. Tremont, $50
The Spears Family, $100, In memory of Emmaday Seymour
Vanessa and James McCoy, $100
Vila J. Roeper, $25
Today’s Total: $11,037
YTD Total: $269,380.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
