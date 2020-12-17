Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Albertus Lacy, $10

Alice McLendon, $20

Anonymous, $200

Benjamin and Terry Guion, $1,500

Brian and Lydia McCartney, $50

Calvin and Elizabeth Cooke, $100, For Cade, Cameryn and Callen

Chip and Jane Stout, $50, In memory of Peanut, Lewie, & Wicky Stout - Best Rescues Ever

Christopher Timberman, $50

David L. Mendenhall, $100

Donna Casey, $50

Edward McDaniel, $32

Elizabeth Moiseenko, $100, In memory of Ada Bogdanowicz

Elton and Helen Parker, $50, In memory of Marion Parker Beiderbecke

Eutha and Jack Hobson, $100, In honor of our 8 great grandchildren

Flower Trail Garden Club, $1,350

Fred and Betty Lou Newcomb, $100

Hugh Hudson and Janice Weigel, $1,000

James and Julia Clardy and Woodward, William & Bobby Hooper, $100

Jane Baxter Stout, $150

John Rudolph, $250

Katherine and Scott Berrier, $100

Keith Lehr, $150

Kenneth and Linda Bedat, $250

Larry and Lynda Price, $300

Leonard and Judi Strause, $250, In honor of our grandchildren Alec, Meredith, Julian Sloane, & Micah

Linda Beatty, $500, In honor of The Dent Family & The Glenn Family and in memory of Tom Hendrix & Sally Mowery

Lisa Roche, $50

Margaret and Angus McBryde, $400

Marion L. Carr, $100, In memory of Bob, Vesta, Robert, & Tom

Mark and Nancy Littlewood, $100

Martha Odom, $100

Nan Clarke, $250, From the HO’S Book Club

Paulene W. Gibson, $100

Rachel N. Johnson, $100

Ray and Linda Leone, $1,000

Robert and Anne Whitmeyer, $50, In honor of Kevin and Kathy Whitmeyer

Robert and Betty Metzler, $50, In honor of Porter Metzler

Robert Griffin, $250, In memory of John F. Cook

Rolfe Neill, $1,000, In cherished memory of Ann Marshall Neill and honoring her two fine sons: John M. Snider and David R. Snider

Roy Everett, $50

Sally S. Moore, $500

Sandra S. Browning, $100, In memory of Donald Browning

Susan M. Tremont, $50

The Spears Family, $100, In memory of Emmaday Seymour

Vanessa and James McCoy, $100

Vila J. Roeper, $25

Today’s Total: $11,037

YTD Total: $269,380.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.