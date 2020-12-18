Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Adam Roark, $150
Aktion Club of South Mecklenburg, $100
Alan and Janifer Holt, $100, In memory of Janifer’s father
Alfardretta Mason, $100, In memory of those lost to COVID
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $250, In honor of Harry and Margaret Kirk
Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of Bill and Nancy Kirk
Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of Gene and Edith Kirk
Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of John and Sara Killian
Anonymous, $20, In honor of Brad Thomson
Anonymous, $500
Bailey and Erich Straughn, $250, In loving memory of our grandparents - William Straughn, Gail Vinson, Ed Vinson, John Moore & Judy Langvardt
Barbara F. Horstmann, $100
Barbara Morgan, $500, In memory of John and Faye Bodford
Caitlin Shipp, $200
Carolyn Williams, $100
Charles and Charlene Mock, $100, In memory of Charlie and Virginia Deese
Charles and Deborah Bream, $100
Charles and Pamela Hodge, $300\u0009
Charlotte B. Dortch, $25
Christopher and Betsy Ullrich, $50
Daphne Brown, $100
Darrell Shealy, $250
Dean and Patricia Clark, $25
Debra L. Gray, $100, In loving memory of my parents
Debra R. Park, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Donald E. Stevenson, $100
Dr. Wardell & Myrtle Henderson, $250
Finger Household, $25
Frances Ann Wilbourn, $25
Gail and C. Thomas Fennimore, $35, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Gerd Hermens, $500
Gloria Coltharp and Jimmy Renegar, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Helen Jo Crawford, $50
Jack and Janet Eve, $50, In honor of Sara Eve
Jenifer Jay, $100
John and Jane Cutchin, $100
Juanita M. Efird, $50, In honor of Rosemary Blanchard
Julian and Pat Bennett, $100
Kenneth and Sarah Boate, $250, In loving memory of Marge Boate and John Brayboy
L Cameron Caudle, $500
Laurie K. Meek, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Manuel Medeiros, $25
Martin McInerney, $100
Mary and Jarrett Wyant, $30, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Mary and Steve Crew, $50
Maureen and Gerald Phillips, $25
Maureen Fanelli, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Melinda and Doug McVadon, $100
Melissa Sowell, $25
Nelda Leon and Jim McEwen, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Paul and Lynn Edelstein, $180
Paul and Sylvia Kercher, $100
Quicken Loans - Rocket Pro TPO Technology Team, $1,467.50
Richard McNaughton and sons, $100, In memory of Margie McNaughton
Rita K. Eilenberg, $200
Robert A. McClary, $100
Sidney Conley, $50
Stephen and Carol Wilenchek, $25
Steven Seitz, $150, In memory of my mother, Ginny Seitz
Susan C. Carr, $100, In memory of parents, Kay and Quintin Carr
Tommileigh Badger, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
William and Patricia Kelly, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward
Today’s Total : $9,507.50
YTD Total: $278,887.96
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
