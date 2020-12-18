Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Adam Roark, $150

Aktion Club of South Mecklenburg, $100

Alan and Janifer Holt, $100, In memory of Janifer’s father

Alfardretta Mason, $100, In memory of those lost to COVID

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $250, In honor of Harry and Margaret Kirk

Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of Bill and Nancy Kirk

Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of Gene and Edith Kirk

Anonymous, $250, In loving memory of John and Sara Killian

Anonymous, $20, In honor of Brad Thomson

Anonymous, $500

Bailey and Erich Straughn, $250, In loving memory of our grandparents - William Straughn, Gail Vinson, Ed Vinson, John Moore & Judy Langvardt

Barbara F. Horstmann, $100

Barbara Morgan, $500, In memory of John and Faye Bodford

Caitlin Shipp, $200

Carolyn Williams, $100

Charles and Charlene Mock, $100, In memory of Charlie and Virginia Deese

Charles and Deborah Bream, $100

Charles and Pamela Hodge, $300\u0009

Charlotte B. Dortch, $25

Christopher and Betsy Ullrich, $50

Daphne Brown, $100

Darrell Shealy, $250

Dean and Patricia Clark, $25

Debra L. Gray, $100, In loving memory of my parents

Debra R. Park, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Donald E. Stevenson, $100

Dr. Wardell & Myrtle Henderson, $250

Finger Household, $25

Frances Ann Wilbourn, $25

Gail and C. Thomas Fennimore, $35, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Gerd Hermens, $500

Gloria Coltharp and Jimmy Renegar, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Helen Jo Crawford, $50

Jack and Janet Eve, $50, In honor of Sara Eve

Jenifer Jay, $100

John and Jane Cutchin, $100

Juanita M. Efird, $50, In honor of Rosemary Blanchard

Julian and Pat Bennett, $100

Kenneth and Sarah Boate, $250, In loving memory of Marge Boate and John Brayboy

L Cameron Caudle, $500

Laurie K. Meek, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Manuel Medeiros, $25

Martin McInerney, $100

Mary and Jarrett Wyant, $30, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Mary and Steve Crew, $50

Maureen and Gerald Phillips, $25

Maureen Fanelli, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Melinda and Doug McVadon, $100

Melissa Sowell, $25

Nelda Leon and Jim McEwen, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Paul and Lynn Edelstein, $180

Paul and Sylvia Kercher, $100

Quicken Loans - Rocket Pro TPO Technology Team, $1,467.50

Richard McNaughton and sons, $100, In memory of Margie McNaughton

Rita K. Eilenberg, $200

Robert A. McClary, $100

Sidney Conley, $50

Stephen and Carol Wilenchek, $25

Steven Seitz, $150, In memory of my mother, Ginny Seitz

Susan C. Carr, $100, In memory of parents, Kay and Quintin Carr

Tommileigh Badger, $50, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

William and Patricia Kelly, $25, The Best Exotic Book Club of 4th Ward

Today’s Total : $9,507.50

YTD Total: $278,887.96

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.