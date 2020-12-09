Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

A. G. McDeson, $25

Anna and Tom Bott, $100

Anne W. Patterson, $200, In memory of Larry H. Patterson

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $10,000

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $1,500

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $200

Barbara A. Huffman, $250

Barry and Judith Brown, $100

Betty and Thomas Moore, $200, In loving memory of Charlotte Kirby

Betty Wallace, $100

Billie Bryan, $50

Candice and Jeffrey Usher, $50, In honor of Mary Ann Usher

Carol A. Craft Family Trust, $40, In memory of Kim Craft and Bob Craft

Carolyn and George Cooper, $100

Carolyn Thurman, $200

Charles and Karen Wolff, $300

Charles Noe, $100

Christopher Lynch, $200

Colin Smith, $50

Craig Kachline, $50

Daniel and Lisa Roach, $200

Daniel Flynn, $100

David C. Lampke, $500

Deborah K. Abels, $100

Debra O’Hara, $100

Dolores Stecker Eck, $100, In memory of Rob and Clarence Eck, Del Eck

Dorothy Mazina, $100, In memory of mom

Dot & Dicky Beatty, $200

Dr. & Mrs. Robert B. McBride, $500

Dustin and Susan Peck, $150

Elizabeth and Dennis Johnson, $100, In loving memory of our son-in-law Patrick Walsh

Gail H. McQuay, $150

George and Cathy Shabla, $150

George W. Scott, $100, In memory of my wife Hildengard Scott

Gordon and Jane Belo, $20

Grey H. Hamilton, $200, In memory of Dr. Jones Hamilton

H. Larowe and Anita Strauss-Larowe, $100

Harvey T. White, $100

Henry H. Thomas, $100

Hugh and Jane McColl, $5,000

J. Haywood and Nancy Morgan, $200, In honor of our children and grandchildren

James and Carolyn Smith, $100

James and Rosemarie Sartori, $100

Janet and lowell Nelson, $250, In memory of Kathryn & Norris Preyer

Janice Walker, $250

Jay and Peg Adamczyk, $1,000

Jill Shoemaker, $25, In honor of my sister, Linda Frankson

Jim and Marilyn Charles, $50

John and Christine Hanna, $25

Joseph and Joanne Webster, $25

Julia and Adam Slaydon, $500

Julia and Benny Cox, $40

Kenneth and Patricia Bond, $20

Kevin and Karen Feezor, $25

Kim and Charles Ruff, $100

Kimberly S. Gensler, $125

L. Holmes Eleazer, $100, In honor of RKDC

Larry and Susan Campbell, $100

Linda C. Serrett, $100, In memory of my daughter Candy Sylvester

Linda L. Frankson, $25, In honor of my sister, Jill Shoemaker

Linda M. Fox, $100, In loving memory of my parents John & Diane Fox

Martha and John Robinson, $200

Marvin B. Shapiro, $100

Mary Ellen Porter, $50

National Christian Foundation , $15,000

Patricia and Chester Tobias, $200, In loving memory of our four parents Emma & Chester Tobias and Margaret & David Smith

Randy and Johnadee Matzke, $250

Richard and Jane McGregor, $150

Robert and Shepherd, $100, In memory of Maxine

Robert Heiler, $500

Robert Hess, $100

Robyn Foster, $200

Ross Andresen, $100, In honor of Molly & Kate

Roy H. Michaux, $250, In memory of Beverly Michaux

The Smith Family, $100, In honor of Rachel Harper

Theodore T. Masters, $100

Theodore Tozer, $250

Thomas and Sandra McCrystle, $250

Thomas E. Druckenbrod, $50, In memory of Cathy Druckenbrod

Thomas Schoenheit, $50

Tom and Sue White, $200

Tracie Hampton, $100

Tucker E. Summerville, $500, In honor of the Summerville Family

W. Britton and Gwen Smith, $1,000

Yates Honey, $200, In memory of Y. L. and Rose S. Honey

Today’s Total, $45,845

YTD Total, $183,030.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.