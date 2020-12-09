Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
A. G. McDeson, $25
Anna and Tom Bott, $100
Anne W. Patterson, $200, In memory of Larry H. Patterson
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $10,000
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $1,500
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $200
Barbara A. Huffman, $250
Barry and Judith Brown, $100
Betty and Thomas Moore, $200, In loving memory of Charlotte Kirby
Betty Wallace, $100
Billie Bryan, $50
Candice and Jeffrey Usher, $50, In honor of Mary Ann Usher
Carol A. Craft Family Trust, $40, In memory of Kim Craft and Bob Craft
Carolyn and George Cooper, $100
Carolyn Thurman, $200
Charles and Karen Wolff, $300
Charles Noe, $100
Christopher Lynch, $200
Colin Smith, $50
Craig Kachline, $50
Daniel and Lisa Roach, $200
Daniel Flynn, $100
David C. Lampke, $500
Deborah K. Abels, $100
Debra O’Hara, $100
Dolores Stecker Eck, $100, In memory of Rob and Clarence Eck, Del Eck
Dorothy Mazina, $100, In memory of mom
Dot & Dicky Beatty, $200
Dr. & Mrs. Robert B. McBride, $500
Dustin and Susan Peck, $150
Elizabeth and Dennis Johnson, $100, In loving memory of our son-in-law Patrick Walsh
Gail H. McQuay, $150
George and Cathy Shabla, $150
George W. Scott, $100, In memory of my wife Hildengard Scott
Gordon and Jane Belo, $20
Grey H. Hamilton, $200, In memory of Dr. Jones Hamilton
H. Larowe and Anita Strauss-Larowe, $100
Harvey T. White, $100
Henry H. Thomas, $100
Hugh and Jane McColl, $5,000
J. Haywood and Nancy Morgan, $200, In honor of our children and grandchildren
James and Carolyn Smith, $100
James and Rosemarie Sartori, $100
Janet and lowell Nelson, $250, In memory of Kathryn & Norris Preyer
Janice Walker, $250
Jay and Peg Adamczyk, $1,000
Jill Shoemaker, $25, In honor of my sister, Linda Frankson
Jim and Marilyn Charles, $50
John and Christine Hanna, $25
Joseph and Joanne Webster, $25
Julia and Adam Slaydon, $500
Julia and Benny Cox, $40
Kenneth and Patricia Bond, $20
Kevin and Karen Feezor, $25
Kim and Charles Ruff, $100
Kimberly S. Gensler, $125
L. Holmes Eleazer, $100, In honor of RKDC
Larry and Susan Campbell, $100
Linda C. Serrett, $100, In memory of my daughter Candy Sylvester
Linda L. Frankson, $25, In honor of my sister, Jill Shoemaker
Linda M. Fox, $100, In loving memory of my parents John & Diane Fox
Martha and John Robinson, $200
Marvin B. Shapiro, $100
Mary Ellen Porter, $50
National Christian Foundation , $15,000
Patricia and Chester Tobias, $200, In loving memory of our four parents Emma & Chester Tobias and Margaret & David Smith
Randy and Johnadee Matzke, $250
Richard and Jane McGregor, $150
Robert and Shepherd, $100, In memory of Maxine
Robert Heiler, $500
Robert Hess, $100
Robyn Foster, $200
Ross Andresen, $100, In honor of Molly & Kate
Roy H. Michaux, $250, In memory of Beverly Michaux
The Smith Family, $100, In honor of Rachel Harper
Theodore T. Masters, $100
Theodore Tozer, $250
Thomas and Sandra McCrystle, $250
Thomas E. Druckenbrod, $50, In memory of Cathy Druckenbrod
Thomas Schoenheit, $50
Tom and Sue White, $200
Tracie Hampton, $100
Tucker E. Summerville, $500, In honor of the Summerville Family
W. Britton and Gwen Smith, $1,000
Yates Honey, $200, In memory of Y. L. and Rose S. Honey
Today’s Total, $45,845
YTD Total, $183,030.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
