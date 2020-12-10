Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alex and Patty Funderburg, $2,000
Alison Burke, $50, In loving memory of Bridget McDevitt
Allan and Pauline Wood, $50, In loving memory of George Fredrick Long
Anne and Robert Friedman, $100
Anne Serdula, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $150
Anonymous, $100
Antwan Jones, $200
Barbara and David Hall, $200
Benjamin Russo, $75
Black Forest Books of Charlotte, $200
Brooks E. Hartsell, $25
C. Christopher Tull, $250
Catherine H. Newitt, $100
Catherine Smith, $20
Channing and Jeff Kirkpatrick, $150, In memory of Jimmy Kirkpatrick, Anne G. Johnson, Sue Morrow, Elizabeth Sells, Alice Thompson, Helen Neubauer
Charles and Linda Newton, $200
Connie Thomas, $100
D. Max Muhleman, $100
David and Lynn Leonardo, $100
David and Patricia Ahwesh, $200
Dean Butner, $200
Debbie Foster, $100
Deborah J. Knight, $100
Dennis R. Appleyard, $100
Diana and Francis Pinckney, $100
Doretha D. Rogers, $200
Elizabeth English, $50
Elsie and Julian Albergotti, $100
Eugene and Sharman Stouse, $50
George F. Metcalf, $40, in honor of Dennis Cashion, Donnie Cooke, Randy Helton & Wayne Warren
George F. Metcalf, $25, In honor of Donald Ray Kirby
George F. Metcalf, $50, In honor of God’s Son, Jesus Christ
George F. Metcalf, $100, In memory of Harry Cooke, Paul Helton, & George Metcalf, Sr.
Gwendolyn and Robin Whitfield, $400, Our grandchildren Ethan Whitfield, Lauren Whitfield, Greyden Whitfield, LUB
Harold and Katherine Howe, $250
Helen Polito, $25
James and Rebecca Evans, $100
Jerry and Elizabeth Littlejohn, $50
Joan and Eddie Sain, $100
John and Claire Tate, $250, In memory of parents
John and Rebecca Williford, $500
Kathi and Dan Vicini, $100
Kathryn K. White, $200, In memory of my husband, Ernie White
Kathy B Johnson, $50
Kelli McGuffey, $100, In loving memory of Dailey Crouch McGuffey
Kenneth and Bonnie Dowd, $50
Kenneth Roerden, $200, In memory of Dorothy Roerden
Lauren Kendall, $25
Lawrence and Cember Carella, $125
Linda and Tom Hunter, $300, In honor of their grandchildren
Louise B. Southern, $100, In honor of my daughter, Susan Renee Wilkes
Margaret Stefanko, $300
Mark and Janet Slaven, $100, In loving memory of our mothers
Mark Eckert, $100
Marley and Aiden, $250
Mary Fehrs, $150
Mary and Steve Martin, $100, In memory of Nancy Wike, sister and parents, Polly and LB Martin
Michael Peeler, $100
Mildred Barrett, $100, In memory of Tommy Barrett
Nancy and Hubert Wilson, $100
Nancy Fallon, $100
Patrick Morgan, $200, From the Wisconsin Emersons, Tucker, Peewee, Hobbs, Walt
Paul J. Stanley, $50, In loving memory of Marianna J. Stanley
Paul Jennings, $100
Paula J. Murphey, $50
Randal Arthur, $250
Robert and Christine Brenk, $100
Robert and Laurie Warfield, $100
Robert and Lorraine Pearman, $25
Robert and Mary Jane Vanlanen, $100
Robert and Pamela Cavalline, $1,000
Sally Geib and Tom Tanton, $1,000
Sandra and Joseph Martin, $50
ScottFowlerSports.com, $100, In memory of Steve Fowler
Sid and Amy Fletcher, $200, In memory of Barbara Smith Fletcher
Susan Durich, $25
Suzette Jolla, $50
Sydney Odell, $150
The Robinette Family, $100
Thomas Gavigan, $200
Tina N. Weinberg, $250
Tom S. Brice, $100
Watts and Carol Hamrick, $4,000
William and Daria Wallace, $250, In memory of Bob Wallace
William L. Sitton, $150, In memory of Nick J. Miller
Today’s Total, $19,710
YTD Total, $202,740.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments