Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Alex and Patty Funderburg, $2,000

Alison Burke, $50, In loving memory of Bridget McDevitt

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Allan and Pauline Wood, $50, In loving memory of George Fredrick Long

Anne and Robert Friedman, $100

Anne Serdula, $200

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $250

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $150

Anonymous, $100

Antwan Jones, $200

Barbara and David Hall, $200

Benjamin Russo, $75

Black Forest Books of Charlotte, $200

Brooks E. Hartsell, $25

C. Christopher Tull, $250

Catherine H. Newitt, $100

Catherine Smith, $20

Channing and Jeff Kirkpatrick, $150, In memory of Jimmy Kirkpatrick, Anne G. Johnson, Sue Morrow, Elizabeth Sells, Alice Thompson, Helen Neubauer

Charles and Linda Newton, $200

Connie Thomas, $100

D. Max Muhleman, $100

David and Lynn Leonardo, $100

David and Patricia Ahwesh, $200

Dean Butner, $200

Debbie Foster, $100

Deborah J. Knight, $100

Dennis R. Appleyard, $100

Diana and Francis Pinckney, $100

Doretha D. Rogers, $200

Elizabeth English, $50

Elsie and Julian Albergotti, $100

Eugene and Sharman Stouse, $50

George F. Metcalf, $40, in honor of Dennis Cashion, Donnie Cooke, Randy Helton & Wayne Warren

George F. Metcalf, $25, In honor of Donald Ray Kirby

George F. Metcalf, $50, In honor of God’s Son, Jesus Christ

George F. Metcalf, $100, In memory of Harry Cooke, Paul Helton, & George Metcalf, Sr.

Gwendolyn and Robin Whitfield, $400, Our grandchildren Ethan Whitfield, Lauren Whitfield, Greyden Whitfield, LUB

Harold and Katherine Howe, $250

Helen Polito, $25

James and Rebecca Evans, $100

Jerry and Elizabeth Littlejohn, $50

Joan and Eddie Sain, $100

John and Claire Tate, $250, In memory of parents

John and Rebecca Williford, $500

Kathi and Dan Vicini, $100

Kathryn K. White, $200, In memory of my husband, Ernie White

Kathy B Johnson, $50

Kelli McGuffey, $100, In loving memory of Dailey Crouch McGuffey

Kenneth and Bonnie Dowd, $50

Kenneth Roerden, $200, In memory of Dorothy Roerden

Lauren Kendall, $25

Lawrence and Cember Carella, $125

Linda and Tom Hunter, $300, In honor of their grandchildren

Louise B. Southern, $100, In honor of my daughter, Susan Renee Wilkes

Margaret Stefanko, $300

Mark and Janet Slaven, $100, In loving memory of our mothers

Mark Eckert, $100

Marley and Aiden, $250

Mary Fehrs, $150

Mary and Steve Martin, $100, In memory of Nancy Wike, sister and parents, Polly and LB Martin

Michael Peeler, $100

Mildred Barrett, $100, In memory of Tommy Barrett

Nancy and Hubert Wilson, $100

Nancy Fallon, $100

Patrick Morgan, $200, From the Wisconsin Emersons, Tucker, Peewee, Hobbs, Walt

Paul J. Stanley, $50, In loving memory of Marianna J. Stanley

Paul Jennings, $100

Paula J. Murphey, $50

Randal Arthur, $250

Robert and Christine Brenk, $100

Robert and Laurie Warfield, $100

Robert and Lorraine Pearman, $25

Robert and Mary Jane Vanlanen, $100

Robert and Pamela Cavalline, $1,000

Sally Geib and Tom Tanton, $1,000

Sandra and Joseph Martin, $50

ScottFowlerSports.com, $100, In memory of Steve Fowler

Sid and Amy Fletcher, $200, In memory of Barbara Smith Fletcher

Susan Durich, $25

Suzette Jolla, $50

Sydney Odell, $150

The Robinette Family, $100

Thomas Gavigan, $200

Tina N. Weinberg, $250

Tom S. Brice, $100

Watts and Carol Hamrick, $4,000

William and Daria Wallace, $250, In memory of Bob Wallace

William L. Sitton, $150, In memory of Nick J. Miller

Today’s Total, $19,710

YTD Total, $202,740.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.