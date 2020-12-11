Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anonymous, $150, In loving memory of Sid and Eleanor Butz

Alicia and Lydia McCullough, $100, In loving memory of our mother, Rosella C. McCullough

Amber S. Smith, $100, In loving memory of Bud & Carolyn Smith

Amy and Alfred Dawson, $2,500

Andrew Midura, $1,000,

Carl Neun, $250

Chet and Christine Walker, $500

Claire Rauscher, $150

Daniel Vanatta, $100

Deborah Forbis, $100

Dr. Kendall and Christin Reische, $50, In honor of our children and grandchildren

George Rhynes, $50

Jarleth Nurkin, $250

Joanne Longo, $100

John Phillips, $200, In honor of Lyndy Phillips

Julia E. Gillespie, $100

Kathy and Joe Tomasello, $100

Kent & Judy Walker, $250

Kimberly Bower, $30

Kimberly Slusher Slusher, $50

Larry and Catie Good, $200

Marie and Harry Baker, $100

Martin Sanders, $10

Maureen Diaz, $100, In loving memory of The Hennelly and Schumann families! Love Rick, Mo, Jessica and Aaron

Maureen Regele, $500, In honor of our Charlotte neighbors in need

Myers Vaughan, $50, In honor of BunBun

Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, $100

Randie Kopf, $100

Robert Brink, $500, Merry Christmas from Rebecca Nolley, Todd Nolley, Dan Brink, Amanda Brink and Aaron Schreiber

Steele Windle, $100

Susan and Rich Marchetti, $100

Susan Furr, $50

Thomas E. and Rosemary I. Rogers Endowment Fund, $500

Tom Maddox, $30

Today’s Total $8,420

YTD Total $211,160.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.