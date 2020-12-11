Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anonymous, $150, In loving memory of Sid and Eleanor Butz
Alicia and Lydia McCullough, $100, In loving memory of our mother, Rosella C. McCullough
Amber S. Smith, $100, In loving memory of Bud & Carolyn Smith
Amy and Alfred Dawson, $2,500
Andrew Midura, $1,000,
Carl Neun, $250
Chet and Christine Walker, $500
Claire Rauscher, $150
Daniel Vanatta, $100
Deborah Forbis, $100
Dr. Kendall and Christin Reische, $50, In honor of our children and grandchildren
George Rhynes, $50
Jarleth Nurkin, $250
Joanne Longo, $100
John Phillips, $200, In honor of Lyndy Phillips
Julia E. Gillespie, $100
Kathy and Joe Tomasello, $100
Kent & Judy Walker, $250
Kimberly Bower, $30
Kimberly Slusher Slusher, $50
Larry and Catie Good, $200
Marie and Harry Baker, $100
Martin Sanders, $10
Maureen Diaz, $100, In loving memory of The Hennelly and Schumann families! Love Rick, Mo, Jessica and Aaron
Maureen Regele, $500, In honor of our Charlotte neighbors in need
Myers Vaughan, $50, In honor of BunBun
Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, $100
Randie Kopf, $100
Robert Brink, $500, Merry Christmas from Rebecca Nolley, Todd Nolley, Dan Brink, Amanda Brink and Aaron Schreiber
Steele Windle, $100
Susan and Rich Marchetti, $100
Susan Furr, $50
Thomas E. and Rosemary I. Rogers Endowment Fund, $500
Tom Maddox, $30
Today’s Total $8,420
YTD Total $211,160.46
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
