Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Alisa Pelz, $100

Andrew Beard, $250

Anna O’Brien, $250

Annie West, $200

Arnold and Dyanne Frazier, $250, In honor of our family

Atul Mehrotra, $25

Bill, Becky and Will Browning, $300

Carol Richards, $400, In honor of Geoff and Becky Richards

Carol Richards, $50, In honor of Chris and Matt Karres

Carol Richards, $50, In honor of Libby Preble

Charles Shue, $100

Chris Hemrick, $100

Daniel Jones, $250

David Cox, $250

Deborah Kitchen, $50

ElizaBeth Carpenter, $50

Elizabeth ONeill, $500, In memory of Victoria Burns

Emily Cantrell, $50, In honor of Lauren and Brooks

Emma Adams, $25

Erin Glennie, $20

Evelyn Stallings, $50, In honor of Katie and Elizabeth from Aunt Neel

Gregory Giblin, $250

Jackie Camp, $100

James Justice, $200

James Thomas, $50

Jane and Luther Lockwood, $1,000, In honor of our friends and family

Janet Button, $100

Karen Willson, $50, In loving memory of Rayford and Frankie Lowder from your Grandsons Bryan and Kyle Lowder

Kathleen Thompson, $100

Kenneth Linkous, $50

Kimball Heath, $500

Lisa Goss, $25

Lockhart Simpson, $100

Lynn Pounds, $50

Marjorie McAfee, $100

Marna and Ray Polhill, $100, In honor of Josephine, Eliza and Teddy

Mary Harrington, $100

Michael Gentry, $100

Michelle Betkowski, $50

Mitch and Kathee Varner, $100

Murray Walker, $100

Nancy Schleifer, $50

Neil Roach, $1,000

Noah Lazes, $2,000, In loving memory of Emily Jennifer Lazes

Payton Breedlove, $60

Pete Yousko, $50

Pralhad Argade, $50

Robin Cassell, $20

Ruthy Cotto, $50

Ryan and Brindley Hale, $200

Sterling Spainhour, $50

Steve Henry, $500

Steven Lehmann, $50

Susan Dekle, $150

Susan Marchant, $100

Suzanne Williams, $75, In memory of my parents, James and Mary Rivers

Suzi Thornberry, $50

Terri Rehkop, $100

The Frazier Family, $100

Thomas Nova, $100

Thomas Snyder, $1,000

Today’s Total $12,300

YTD Total $291,087.96

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.