Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Allen and Nancy Short, $100

Andrew Baird, $500

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anna Rapley, $25

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $200

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $1,000

Belle The Dog, $25

Carol Allan, $1,000

Charles F. Scholz, $35

Christopher M. Huntley, $200

Claudette and Jim Hall, $100

Crandall and Esrkine Bowles, $1,250

Cynthia Synenki, $300

David Hipp, $100

David Nielsen, $1,000

Derick and Sallie Close, $2,500, In honor of Claude and Barbara Plumlee

Donald and Diane DeBouse, $150

Donald and Kristine Brafford, $100

Doris Merrill, $100

Eileen J. Chesnek, $100

Elizabeth A. Carrothers, $50

Elizabeth K. Parham, $500

Ellen U. Knott, $125, In honor of Mr. & Mrs. Clause Davis, Mrs. Malcolm McLean, Mrs. Louis Rogers, Mrs. Charles Hite, Mrs. Gene Gray, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Dross and Mrs. Mary McCracken Gray

Ellen V. Nichols, $50

Erskine Neel, $200

Geraldine L. Pettus, $200

Gregory and Mary Elizabeth Dixon, $100

Hilda S. Norwood, $200, In loving memory of Vernon Norwood and Marion Bigham

Jacob Spahr, $125

Jan Boyter, $500

Jean C. Johnson, $50, In memory of John Zoeller

Jean M. Sullivan, $100

Jerri McCain, $100

Jodi Wright, $100

Joseph and Ellen Byrum, $200, In memory of Pipper Byrum, Freddie Barnette & in honor of Jocelyn Rose and the family of Louis Rose, Jr.

Joseph and Virginia Dulaney, $250

Judith H. Cook, $50

Karen Edinger, $100, In memory of Mike and Marion Michalove

Kathy Ballantine, $50

Kenneth and Gracie Glover, $100

Kenneth Gepfert, $50

Laura Batten, $100

Lula Mae Dreher, $25

Michael and Kathleen Pleso, $100

Patricia A. Dries, $2,500, In memory of Bill Dries

Polly Godwin, $100

Ross Amico, $100

Sara S. Doty, $100

Stephanie Dreyer, $150

Stephen and Marilyn Simms, $200

Steven Friedman, $25

Tatjana Eres Erichsen, $500

The Braden Family, $100

Thomas S. Carpenter, $300, In memory of Anne P. Carpenter

Van Smith Family Charitable Fund, $500, In honor of Jan Smith, by her children

Victoria C. Roberson, $100

Wayne and Sue Plybon, $100

Today’s Total $17,610

YTD Total $308,697.96

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.