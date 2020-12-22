Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Allen and Nancy Short, $100
Andrew Baird, $500
Anna Rapley, $25
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $1,000
Belle The Dog, $25
Carol Allan, $1,000
Charles F. Scholz, $35
Christopher M. Huntley, $200
Claudette and Jim Hall, $100
Crandall and Esrkine Bowles, $1,250
Cynthia Synenki, $300
David Hipp, $100
David Nielsen, $1,000
Derick and Sallie Close, $2,500, In honor of Claude and Barbara Plumlee
Donald and Diane DeBouse, $150
Donald and Kristine Brafford, $100
Doris Merrill, $100
Eileen J. Chesnek, $100
Elizabeth A. Carrothers, $50
Elizabeth K. Parham, $500
Ellen U. Knott, $125, In honor of Mr. & Mrs. Clause Davis, Mrs. Malcolm McLean, Mrs. Louis Rogers, Mrs. Charles Hite, Mrs. Gene Gray, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Dross and Mrs. Mary McCracken Gray
Ellen V. Nichols, $50
Erskine Neel, $200
Geraldine L. Pettus, $200
Gregory and Mary Elizabeth Dixon, $100
Hilda S. Norwood, $200, In loving memory of Vernon Norwood and Marion Bigham
Jacob Spahr, $125
Jan Boyter, $500
Jean C. Johnson, $50, In memory of John Zoeller
Jean M. Sullivan, $100
Jerri McCain, $100
Jodi Wright, $100
Joseph and Ellen Byrum, $200, In memory of Pipper Byrum, Freddie Barnette & in honor of Jocelyn Rose and the family of Louis Rose, Jr.
Joseph and Virginia Dulaney, $250
Judith H. Cook, $50
Karen Edinger, $100, In memory of Mike and Marion Michalove
Kathy Ballantine, $50
Kenneth and Gracie Glover, $100
Kenneth Gepfert, $50
Laura Batten, $100
Lula Mae Dreher, $25
Michael and Kathleen Pleso, $100
Patricia A. Dries, $2,500, In memory of Bill Dries
Polly Godwin, $100
Ross Amico, $100
Sara S. Doty, $100
Stephanie Dreyer, $150
Stephen and Marilyn Simms, $200
Steven Friedman, $25
Tatjana Eres Erichsen, $500
The Braden Family, $100
Thomas S. Carpenter, $300, In memory of Anne P. Carpenter
Van Smith Family Charitable Fund, $500, In honor of Jan Smith, by her children
Victoria C. Roberson, $100
Wayne and Sue Plybon, $100
Today’s Total $17,610
YTD Total $308,697.96
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
