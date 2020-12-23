Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Abbey Jones, $200
Abizar Rangwala, $100
Amy Duty, $50
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Betsy Whitman, $100, In honor of Leslie and Spence Whitman
Christopher and Cynthia Vasiloff, $250
Cristi C. Pendleton, $50, In memory of Roy Everett Pendleton
Edmond Thompson, $100
Frank A. Bolt, $50, In memory of my wife, Dr. Carolyn K. Bolt
Glenn and Patricia Small, $100
Holiday Marina, $500
Jack and Rosemary Stein, $1,000
James and Candace Furr, $500
James and Sharon Alderman, $200
James Brown, $100
James Scoggins, $25
John and Phyllis Chalk, $100
Kay Stribling, $100, In loving memory of my husband, Lee
Keith Anderson, $1,000
Mary McDaniel, $200, In memory of David LaBounty
Mike Evans, $50
Nancy G. Turner, $500
Phillip J. Armstrong, $30
Rebecca W. Wright, $50
Ricardo and Vikki Desoto, $500
St Ann’s Catholic Church, $1,000
Steve and Cathy Foard, $100, In memory of B.R. Foard, Jr.
SVI Industrial, $7,000, On behalf of SVI employees
The Cooking Men, $200, In memory of our friend, Bordie McCloskey
The Glenn Family, $50
The Lunch Bunch, $80, In memory of Jenny Kokenes
The Ty Boyd Team, $1,000, In honor of Ty Boyd and Anne Boyd Moore
Wiet F. Segers, $100
Willie King, $50
Today’s Total $15,485
YTD Total $324,182.96
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
