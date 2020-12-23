Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Abbey Jones, $200

Abizar Rangwala, $100

Amy Duty, $50

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $25

Betsy Whitman, $100, In honor of Leslie and Spence Whitman

Christopher and Cynthia Vasiloff, $250

Cristi C. Pendleton, $50, In memory of Roy Everett Pendleton

Edmond Thompson, $100

Frank A. Bolt, $50, In memory of my wife, Dr. Carolyn K. Bolt

Glenn and Patricia Small, $100

Holiday Marina, $500

Jack and Rosemary Stein, $1,000

James and Candace Furr, $500

James and Sharon Alderman, $200

James Brown, $100

James Scoggins, $25

John and Phyllis Chalk, $100

Kay Stribling, $100, In loving memory of my husband, Lee

Keith Anderson, $1,000

Mary McDaniel, $200, In memory of David LaBounty

Mike Evans, $50

Nancy G. Turner, $500

Phillip J. Armstrong, $30

Rebecca W. Wright, $50

Ricardo and Vikki Desoto, $500

St Ann’s Catholic Church, $1,000

Steve and Cathy Foard, $100, In memory of B.R. Foard, Jr.

SVI Industrial, $7,000, On behalf of SVI employees

The Cooking Men, $200, In memory of our friend, Bordie McCloskey

The Glenn Family, $50

The Lunch Bunch, $80, In memory of Jenny Kokenes

The Ty Boyd Team, $1,000, In honor of Ty Boyd and Anne Boyd Moore

Wiet F. Segers, $100

Willie King, $50

Today’s Total $15,485

YTD Total $324,182.96

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.