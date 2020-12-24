Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anne Yates, $150

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $300

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $50

Bunny S. Vullo, $5

Carol and Benjie Richter, $150, In memory of Nate Pearson

Cory Hicks, $100, In memory of Monte Hicks

David Yochum, $25

Dee and Amy Bumgardner, $100

Diane Sutton, $50, In loving memory of Kent Brock

Florence Nazario, $100

Frances Willis, $100

Gary and Suzie McHugh, $50

Glenda Stephens, $200, In memory of Lyn and Lee Bond

Hardin Minor, $100, In honor of Curt Seifart

Harry Palefsky, $100

Jaci Newsom, $25

James D. Morrow, $100, In memory of Evelyn Barks

Joan G. Birdsall, $25

Kathryn Dockery, $200

Ken and Suzanne Parker, $200, In honor of our family

Larry Keith, $100

Laurie Walden, $50, On behalf of Gary Walden

Mark L. Fox, $50, In honor of our families

Mary Ingle Council, $250, In loving memory of Adelaide Ingle

Michael Teague, $200, In memory of Emmaday Seymour and Jord Jordan lll

Nancy Thomas, $1,000, In memory of Bill Thomas

PayPal Giving Fund, $156.42

Suketu Mehta, $50

The Kemmy Family, $100

The Lunch Bunch, $60, In memory of Jenny Kokenes

Valecia McDowell, $500

Wendi Edison, $15

Today’s Total $5,711.42

YTD Total $329,894.38

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.