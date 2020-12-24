Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anne Yates, $150
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $300
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50
Bunny S. Vullo, $5
Carol and Benjie Richter, $150, In memory of Nate Pearson
Cory Hicks, $100, In memory of Monte Hicks
David Yochum, $25
Dee and Amy Bumgardner, $100
Diane Sutton, $50, In loving memory of Kent Brock
Florence Nazario, $100
Frances Willis, $100
Gary and Suzie McHugh, $50
Glenda Stephens, $200, In memory of Lyn and Lee Bond
Hardin Minor, $100, In honor of Curt Seifart
Harry Palefsky, $100
Jaci Newsom, $25
James D. Morrow, $100, In memory of Evelyn Barks
Joan G. Birdsall, $25
Kathryn Dockery, $200
Ken and Suzanne Parker, $200, In honor of our family
Larry Keith, $100
Laurie Walden, $50, On behalf of Gary Walden
Mark L. Fox, $50, In honor of our families
Mary Ingle Council, $250, In loving memory of Adelaide Ingle
Michael Teague, $200, In memory of Emmaday Seymour and Jord Jordan lll
Nancy Thomas, $1,000, In memory of Bill Thomas
PayPal Giving Fund, $156.42
Suketu Mehta, $50
The Kemmy Family, $100
The Lunch Bunch, $60, In memory of Jenny Kokenes
Valecia McDowell, $500
Wendi Edison, $15
Today’s Total $5,711.42
YTD Total $329,894.38
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
Comments