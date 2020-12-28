Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
April Bethea, $100
Charles McElroy, $20
Charles P. McKay, $100
Cheeketa Washington, $100
Dana Laurita, $30
Elizabeth Boles, $75
George Schwab, $100, In memory of Penny and Van Schwab
James Frazier, $500
John and Nancy Dickson, $225, In memory of Joanne S. Dickson
Jonathan Frazier, $350
Kirk Tilly, $250
Marcia Zipf, $30
Margaret Long, $25
Matthew Moorcones, $50
Robert Sheridan, $1,000, In honor of Bo and Sheridan
Roland Wilkerson, $50, In honor of all current and former Observer team members
Steve Reeder, $200
Tracey Gillespie, $250
Today’s Total $3,455
YTD Total $333,349.38
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
