Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for the campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $100

Deborah K. Baker, $200, In memory of my parents, Bob and Kathryn Kunkleman

Edward S. Martin, $100

Elizabeth Callen, $150, In memory of Garmie

Frances Taylor, $50

Gail Levin, $20

Gina Petrie, $100, In memory of Horace E. Overcash

Gladys Turner, $45

Jane Campbell, $25, In honor of Catherine Johansson

John and Eileen Stenerson, $10,000

John and Ingrid Amols, $1,000

Jordan Family Fund, $250, In memory of Mae and Herman Baker

Jordan Family Fund, $250, In memory of Sally and Bradford Jordan

Kathleen Reardon, $500

Kathleen Walsh and Scott Elderkin, $500

Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $20, Thank you to Billy, Larry, & Big Larry at Lake View Automotive.

Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $10, Thanks to The Salvation Army for everything they do.

Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $100, In memory of Nathan William Pearson (Nate), our beloved son, who was our whole world. We’ll see you again. We love you.

Laura and Michael Grace, $1,000

Louis Barrow Smith and William Hill Smith, III, $100, In memory of my mothers, Harriet Boyd Barrow and Louise Hicklin Boyd

Mr. and Mrs. Jack E. Featherston, $150

Patti P. Doster, $200, In memory of Roy Pendleton, Clite Stiles, and Dot & Neil Biggs

Raymond and Kimm Jolly, $100

William and Janet England, $300, In memory of Allison England

Today’s Total $15,770

YTD Total $349,119.38

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.