Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for the campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $100
Deborah K. Baker, $200, In memory of my parents, Bob and Kathryn Kunkleman
Edward S. Martin, $100
Elizabeth Callen, $150, In memory of Garmie
Frances Taylor, $50
Gail Levin, $20
Gina Petrie, $100, In memory of Horace E. Overcash
Gladys Turner, $45
Jane Campbell, $25, In honor of Catherine Johansson
John and Eileen Stenerson, $10,000
John and Ingrid Amols, $1,000
Jordan Family Fund, $250, In memory of Mae and Herman Baker
Jordan Family Fund, $250, In memory of Sally and Bradford Jordan
Kathleen Reardon, $500
Kathleen Walsh and Scott Elderkin, $500
Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $20, Thank you to Billy, Larry, & Big Larry at Lake View Automotive.
Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $10, Thanks to The Salvation Army for everything they do.
Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $100, In memory of Nathan William Pearson (Nate), our beloved son, who was our whole world. We’ll see you again. We love you.
Laura and Michael Grace, $1,000
Louis Barrow Smith and William Hill Smith, III, $100, In memory of my mothers, Harriet Boyd Barrow and Louise Hicklin Boyd
Mr. and Mrs. Jack E. Featherston, $150
Patti P. Doster, $200, In memory of Roy Pendleton, Clite Stiles, and Dot & Neil Biggs
Raymond and Kimm Jolly, $100
William and Janet England, $300, In memory of Allison England
Today’s Total $15,770
YTD Total $349,119.38
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
