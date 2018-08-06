Need a furry fix? Say hello to Charlotte’s cat cafés

If you lean more toward feline friends than their canine counterparts, there are two places you can visit in Charlotte for a little kitten companionship.

There’s Mac Tabby Cat Café, the Queen City’s first cat café, located on N. Davidson St. in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood. Spend your day petting cats and drinking Pure Intentions coffee or Lenny Boy Kombucha in the bright, airy space.

There’s also The Daily Mews Cat Café & Boutique, located on Monroe Rd. between Elizabeth and Cotswold. Here, you can also order coffee, tea and local pastries — as well as craft beer and wine. Don’t miss the $4 “meow-mosas” on Sundays.

At both spots, you make a reservation and pay by the hour to spend time with the adoptable cats. Both cafés also offer cat yoga every week — check out their websites to learn more. mactabby.com and dailymewscharlotte.com

