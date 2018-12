Hundreds of colorful balloons dropped to the outstretched hands of children after a countdown at Discovery Place Kids, in Huntersville. About 800 kids and parents filled the children’s museum to capacity in an annual New Year’s Eve noontime celebration. Kids made paper plate crowns and noise makers before the balloons dropped on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com