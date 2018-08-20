Anthony Williams, 27, is charged with injury to a child after police in El Paso say he beat his 1-year-old daughter, with “life-threatening” injuries, because “she kept falling” while learning to walk.
Before a Charlotte garden center owner shot and killed someone who had broken into his business in Charlotte NC, Charlotte Mecklenburg police say, he called 911 to say he was on his way to the shop and that he had a weapon.
Rock Hill, South Carolina, is determined to be a “bike town,” with access to the BMX Supercross track, a free bicycle program and recreational biking groups. But adding bike lanes and educating residents on bike safety depends on funding.
American Airlines will add a new flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Munich Airport next year. The flight is the first international long-haul flight launched by American from CLT since 2014.
A woman identified as Natasha Aponte tricked dozens of men into going to Union Square in New York City for a date — then judged them and had them compete in a competition for going on a date alone with her.
Two “predator priests” named in a Pennsylvania grand jury report alleging decades of sexual abuse and cover-ups by Catholic church brought victims to Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, SC, on overnight trips.
Local law enforcement has confirmed the body of Mollie Tibbetts was found dead. The 20-year-old female University of Iowa student went missing in Brooklyn Iowa about one month ago while jogging in town.
Silent Sam protesters gathered near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Monday to voice support for the graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the Confederate statue.
Police are looking for three suspects after they say one of them beat up a black teenager who yelled at them for driving around waving a large confederate flag at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Oregon.
A Spartanburg County, SC, toddler died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after a pickup truck backed over him at the family’s home, according to the SC Highway Patrol. No charges are expected in the deadly incident.