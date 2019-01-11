Teen charged in Huntersville crash that killed one person, two dogs

A teen is being charged with involuntary manslaughter following a fatal crash in Huntersville that happened just days after Christmas.
Jonathan Bales, 16, was driving a black Honda Accord when he went off the road after making a turn. He over-corrected, causing his vehicle to spin out of control, officials say.
The car crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Patriot, driven by Lisa May Overfield, who later died from her injuries.
Michael Croxton and a toddler who were in the Jeep were both injured during the crash and sent to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Honda, Angelica Toledo, was also injured in the crash.
Huntersville Fire Department also confirmed two dogs were killed in the crash.
Bales was served with an arrest warrant Thursday evening and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious serious injury and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
