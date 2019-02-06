911 call leads deputies to nude 13-year-old on NC road. Cops accuse her mom of abuse

A 911 call Monday led Wayne County deputies to a naked teen found walking along N.C. 55 through Seven Springs, a town of about 100 people 75 miles southeast of Raleigh, reports WNCT.

The 13-year-old girl “appeared to be confused,” first telling deputies she was lost, then saying she had been kidnapped, according to the Goldsboro Daily News.

She was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, and it was there that investigators determined the girl had been assaulted and abused, but wasn’t kidnapped, the Daily News reported.

An investigation led deputies to arrest the girl’s mother and her step-father in the case on Tuesday, reported WNCT.

Ryan Hamilton Montague, 28, and Tehran Regina Richard, 40, are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and have a bond of $5,000 each, WCTI reported.

The nature of the assault and abuse was not released, but it was “nothing sexual,” officials told WCTI.

Wayne County social workers released the girl into the custody of ”a family member for safety,” WNCT reported.