Comedian Dave Chappelle to play in Charlotte amid NBA All-Star events

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who can be seen now in the Oscar nominated “A Star is Born, is going to perform in Charlotte on Feb. 14.
His appearance comes the day before the NBA All Star Weekend in Charlotte, an event that is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the Center City Feb. 15, 16 and 17.
Chappelle’s will perform 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Belk Theater in Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and tickets go on sale at noon Feb. 9 at BlumenthalArts.org, by phone at 704-372-1000 or at the Belk Theater Box Office.
Chappelle is among the nation’s best known comedians, known for a ground-breaking sketch series “Chappell’s Show” and earning two Emmy Awards and a Grammy.
In October, he surprised many fans by turning up in Bradley Cooper’s remake of the film “A Star Is Born,” which has earned multiple Oscar nominations.
Tickets for the event start at $59.50, according to BlumenthalArts.org.
