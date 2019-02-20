Man found shot in Charlotte home early Wednesday died at the scene, police say

A man was found shot to death in a Charlotte home early Wednesday in a neighborhood off Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Detectives say they got a 911 at 3:38 a.m. to the 4100 block of Tresevant Avenue about an assault with a deadly weapon. The neighborhood is in west Charlotte near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Interstate 85.
Officers arrived at a home to find a male with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead, said a press release.
Police have not released his name, as they work to find his family.
“Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said a release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, said a press release.
