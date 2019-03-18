Cop dragged by ATV driver in Nashville is recovering. New suspect photos released.

The police officer dragged by the arms through uptown Nashville by a rogue off-road vehicle driver has been released from a hospital and is recovering at home, according to a tweet posted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police.
The search for the four-wheeler driver continued early Monday as new surveillance photos were released by police on Twitter, along with a plea for help to identify the driver.
Sgt. John Bourque was injured while being dragged at high speed by the four-wheeler on Broadway -- one of the city’s busiest downtown streets.
The vehicle was one of a dozen dirt bikes that “recklessly traveled in front of Bridgestone Arena” late Saturday afternoon, said a police Facebook post.
Video posted by WKRN of the scene shows the officer may have been trying to halt the driver of the four wheeler, which appeared to be part of a group of all-terrain vehicles weaving in and out of traffic.
The four-wheeler driver is at first seen pushing the officer, then he begins dragging him along the side of the vehicle, the video shows.
Bourque is then slung off the ATV into a guard rail set up along the side of the road. A group of citizens is seen lifting the guard rail off of the officer and Bourque remains seated on the curb as another officer calls for help, the video shows.
A press release issued by Nashvhille District 32 Council member Jacobia Dowell said Bourque was both struck and dragged by the vehicle, which she estimated was one of over 100 that “illegally took over Broadway Saturday around 3 p.m.”
“These individuals were weaving in and out of moving and parked vehicles, endangering motorists and pedestrians, when Sergeant Bourque was struck,” said her press release.
Video shows many of the dozens of drivers, including the suspect, had their faces covered.
As of Monday, investigators had not announced any arrests in the case.
The Nashville Tennessean reports the injured officer has been with the police department 22 years.
