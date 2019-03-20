You calling us fat? Columbia, Myrtle Beach take it on double chin in ‘fattest’ ranking

An unflattering list of the 100 “Fattest Cities in America” blindsides South Carolina, by singling out multiple metro areas among the worst of the worst.

The state capital, Columbia, came in at No. 14 and the Myrtle Beach/Conway area came in at No. 20.

The bad news doesn’t end there.

The Greenville-Anderson area was No. 23 and the Charleston area came in at No. 30, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The North Augusta area isn’t specifically named in the list, but it may have ranked the worst of all.

It was lumped in with the Augusta/Richmond County area of Georgia, which ranked at No. 10, based on obesity data, weight-related illnesses and low consumption of healthy food.

As for North Carolina, the fattest city was Winston-Salem at No. 26, and it also had one of the nation’s highest rates of high cholesterol, according to WalletHub’s data.

It was followed by Greensboro-High Point (No. 32); the Charlotte-Concord metro area (No. 39) and Asheville (No. 49).

Raleigh came in at No. 66 and was lauded for having the lowest percent of physically inactive adults in the entire survey.

The fattest city in the nation is McAllen, Texas, where people clearly believe in “everything is bigger in Texas,” including bellies.

McAllen had an adult obesity rate of 44.9 percent, and had one of the nation’s highest percentages of physically inactive adults and adults with diabetes, said WalletHub.

WalletHub said it came up with the list by comparing “100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators.”

“Our data set ranges from share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access,” said WalletHub.